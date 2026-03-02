Jets Could Bet Big With Kyler Murray's Future in Limbo

The noise around the New York Jets' quarterback room has been loud and consistent because of the fact that it is undetermined. For the second straight offseason, it isn't clear who is going to be the Jets' starting quarterback.

Until the Jets actually move on from Justin Fields, he cannot be fully ruled out. New York has already shown over the last year that it zigs when others zag. While the overwhelming buzz points to a Fields exit, who saw all of the coaching changes happening? No one. That's why nothing can really be ruled out.

There are a handful of quarterbacks who will be available this offseason and all have at least been speculated as potential fits for New York, including Kyler Murray currently of the Arizona Cardinals. That part is going to change. At some point, Murray is going to be playing elsewhere. But will that be with the Jets? The Athletic's Zack Rosenblatt broke down all of the various quarterback options out there and while he threw cold water on some, he wouldn't rule Murray out.

The Jets are under a microscope right now

Oct 5, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) looks to throw against the Tennessee Titans during the second quarter at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

"There’s an assumption that [Aaron Glenn] wouldn’t want him because of his personality quirks, but I wouldn’t make any assumptions. People often point to Glenn’s 'celebrity quarterback' quote as a reason for why he wouldn’t want someone like Murray, but that quote was more directed at people who carry themselves like, as a completely random example, Aaron Rodgers. Glenn has a self-belief that he can bring anyone into the building, coach them up and make them a positive part of his culture. In terms of skill set, Murray is the kind of quarterback Glenn likes — and he personally knows Murray’s father well due to their Texas A&M backgrounds (Kevin Murray was a quarterback at A&M before Glenn’s arrival at the school).

"Murray will generate interest — particularly if the Cardinals release him, which is how most think it will go because of the financial commitment. But I wouldn’t rule out the Jets, especially if Murray is available as a free agent. If the Jets were willing to absorb his contract, which they have the space to do, the Cardinals might be motivated to give them a draft pick for their trouble. (If the other Cardinals quarterback, Jacoby Brissett, is available, the Jets will likely have some level of interest.)"

If the Jets want a quarterback who can come in and make a difference from Day 1, arguably that would be Murray. Sure, there are question marks around him. But that's the case with every quarterback who is going to be available this offseason. A quarterback wouldn't be available if the team that currently has him thought they were perfect. But there's no denying Murray's talent. When healthy, he can be electric. He's a two-time Pro Bowler and is just 28 years old.

If the Caridnals release him and the Jets can bring him in on a cheap deal, there won't be a better option out there.