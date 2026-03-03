The New York Jets don't know who their quarterback will be in 2026, but they could be moving towards a solution.

The Cardinals reportedly informed the former No. 1 overall pick Tuesday that they would be releasing him at the start of the new league year, barring a trade. Murray was owed a guaranteed $36.5 million from Arizona for the 2026 NFL season.

To everyone that supported me and showed kindness to my family and I during my time in AZ, from the bottom of my heart, thank you.



I wanted nothing more than to be the one to end the 77 year drought for this organization, I am sorry I failed us. I wish this community and my… — Kyler Murray (@K1) March 3, 2026

With the anticipated news now officially confirmed, Murray emerges as a prominent candidate to join the Jets. The pivotal question that arises is: What would the terms of a deal look like if Murray ultimately decides to sign with the Jets?

The Jets could get Kyler Murray on a massive bargain

Oct 5, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) makes a throw during the third quarter against the Tennessee Titans at State Farm Stadium. | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Because Murray is due $36.5 million from the Cardinals in 2026, the quarterback will likely sign with his future team on a one-year contract worth close to the league minimum.

Since he's already owed a large amount of money, a deal could look similar to what Russell Wilson's deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers looked like during the 2024 offseason. Wilson signed a one-year deal with Pittsburgh worth just north of $1.2 million after having a large amount guaranteed by the Denver Broncos before they released him.

For Murray, there should be numerous suitors and likely interest, which could potentially be detrimental to the Jets. However, if he desires the opportunity to play with an elite wide receiver like Garrett Wilson and a running back like Breece Hall, New York is likely to warmly welcome him.

If the Jets believe they don't have a chance to sign him once he hits the open market at the start of the new league year, they could contact the Cardinals to trade for Murray. As ESPN's Adam Schefter noted, Murray's release is "barring a trade."

Sources: Cardinals have informed QB Kyler Murray that they intend to release him on the first day of the league year next Wednesday, barring a trade between now and then.



Arizona already owes him $36.8M guaranteed in 2026, and another $19.5M would have triggered on March 15 for… pic.twitter.com/AT5oLDnr5L — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 3, 2026

A potential trade for Murray wouldn't require significant draft capital, given his large cap number and Arizona's plan to release him anyway. A Day 3 pick from New York and a willingness to take on half of Murray's cap hit might be enough to secure their quarterback for the 2026 season.