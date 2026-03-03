What Could a Kyler Murray-Jets Contract Look Like With Cardinals Set to Cut QB?
The New York Jets don't know who their quarterback will be in 2026, but they could be moving towards a solution.
The Cardinals reportedly informed the former No. 1 overall pick Tuesday that they would be releasing him at the start of the new league year, barring a trade. Murray was owed a guaranteed $36.5 million from Arizona for the 2026 NFL season.
With the anticipated news now officially confirmed, Murray emerges as a prominent candidate to join the Jets. The pivotal question that arises is: What would the terms of a deal look like if Murray ultimately decides to sign with the Jets?
The Jets could get Kyler Murray on a massive bargain
Because Murray is due $36.5 million from the Cardinals in 2026, the quarterback will likely sign with his future team on a one-year contract worth close to the league minimum.
Since he's already owed a large amount of money, a deal could look similar to what Russell Wilson's deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers looked like during the 2024 offseason. Wilson signed a one-year deal with Pittsburgh worth just north of $1.2 million after having a large amount guaranteed by the Denver Broncos before they released him.
For Murray, there should be numerous suitors and likely interest, which could potentially be detrimental to the Jets. However, if he desires the opportunity to play with an elite wide receiver like Garrett Wilson and a running back like Breece Hall, New York is likely to warmly welcome him.
If the Jets believe they don't have a chance to sign him once he hits the open market at the start of the new league year, they could contact the Cardinals to trade for Murray. As ESPN's Adam Schefter noted, Murray's release is "barring a trade."
A potential trade for Murray wouldn't require significant draft capital, given his large cap number and Arizona's plan to release him anyway. A Day 3 pick from New York and a willingness to take on half of Murray's cap hit might be enough to secure their quarterback for the 2026 season.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Arye Pulli is an NFL-credentialed journalist who has covered the league since 2020, reporting yearly from Super Bowl Media Week, the NFL Combine, and the Senior Bowl while providing news and player interviews. He has served as the Philadelphia Eagles Content Curator for Sleeper since 2025. He also co-founded The Sports Place on Instagram, which has grown to nearly 200,000 followers in just a few years.Follow AryePulliNFL