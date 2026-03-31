Jets Land Intriguing SEC Linebacker in Latest NFL Mock Draft

The New York Jets came into the offseason with holes all over their roster. In fact, they had one of the worst teams in the entire game.

But they quickly used trades and free agency to bolster their team, mainly their defense, in a big way. They brought in players like T'Vondre Sweat and Minkah Fitzpatrick in trades while also bringing in talent like Demario Davis, Joseph Ossai, and Nahshone Wright in free agency.

But they need to keep adding to their defense. They need to keep finding talent in any way possible.

Jets still need to add to their defense

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; New York Jets coach Aaron Glenn speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Jets added some veteran options on defense. They need more young talent, especially in the front seven. Their roster isn't built to win right now. They're trying to build it for the future.

Diving into the NFL draft to add talent is going to be the best way to go. They have four selections in the first two rounds of the draft, which should help them add young talent to build their core.

ESPN's Matt Miller recently put together a mock draft for all seven rounds of the upcoming 2026 NFL Draft. After projecting the Jets to land Arvell Reese, Jordyn Tyson, and Ty Simpson with their first three picks, Miller projected the Jets would land Texas linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. with the No. 44 pick in the second round.

Anthony Hill Jr. is the perfect target in Round 2

Oct 11, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. (0) celebrates during the game between the Texas Longhorns and the Oklahoma Sooners at the Cotton Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

"The Jets would continue to build a foundation with another rangy, talented front-seven defensive player," Miller wrote. "Hill was a three-year starter who has the athletic tools to be a fierce weakside linebacker. He had 17 career sacks and three interceptions at Texas."

Hill has been the leader of a very good Texas defense for a few years. He's very athletic and instinctual. Hill also showcases the ability to make a big play, noted by his 17 sacks and three interceptions over his college career.

He would be the perfect player to add next to Davis in the middle of the defense. This would give the Jets the ability to trade Jamien Sherwood. They could also opt to let him walk after his contract expires. Either way, it gives them more flexibility.

Learning under Davis would be very good for Hill's career, too. It could kickstart him to a very good NFL career.