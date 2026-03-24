Jets Met With Speedy CB Prospect Ahead of 2026 NFL Draft

The New York Jets came into the offseason needing to add to their defense across the board, but it didn't take them long to begin making moves. They swung a pair of trades for T'Vondre Sweat and Minkah Fitzpatrick before diving into free agency and adding players like Joseph Ossai, Demario Davis, Nahshon Wright, and Dane Belton.

As a whole, the Jets look much better now than they did at any point last season. But there's still work to be done, and the Jets will likely turn to the NFL draft to find the next key piece of their defense.

Justin Melo of NFL Draft OnSi recently spoke with Arizona cornerback Treydan Stukes. During this interview, Stukes confirmed that he has already met with the Jets this offseason.

Jets met with Arizona CB Treydan Stukes

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats defensive back Treydan Stukes (2) celebrates with Ayden Garnes (9), Dalton Johnson (43) and Genesis Smith (12) after an interception against Arizona State Sun Devils in the second half during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"I’ve met with a good amount of teams. I had roughly 14 formal interviews at the NFL Combine, with teams like the San Francisco 49ers, Minnesota Vikings, Chicago Bears, Green Bay Packers, Cincinnati Bengals, Las Vegas Raiders, both New York teams [Giants and Jets], and others. I’ve been on a few in-person visits already, with the Tennessee Titans and Arizona Cardinals, and I have a few more coming up. I’ve been excited to see these facilities and meet with these coaches."

Stukes is an excellent cornerback who's coming off a good year at Arizona. He's not projected to be selected until the third round of the NFL draft, so the Jets could look to use their four selections in rounds one and two in order to add key talent to the team before pivoting to Stukes in the third round or fourth round. He is one of the faster players in the draft class, which makes him an intriguing selection for any team.

Treydan Stukes might not be the best fit for the Jets

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats defensive back Treydan Stukes (2) celebrates with defensive back Ayden Garnes (9) after an interception against Arizona State Sun Devils in the second half during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Stukes was an excellent slot cornerback at Arizona, but that's exactly what he is: A slot cornerback. The Jets have Jarvis Brownlee Jr. who will likely slot into the nickel cornerback role and he's one of the more underrated nickel cornerbacks in the league. The Jets could use a boundary cornerback, as Brandon Stephens is an iffy option outside, but they don't necessarily need a slot cornerback.

Still, they could take Stukes down the board if they really love him as a prospect. He has the ability, but he doesn't fit the Jets needs.