Jets Land Star WR Prospect to Pair With Garrett Wilson in New NFL Mock Draft

The New York Jets came into the offseason with a slew of holes all over their roster, but they had the right assets in place to upgrade their team in a big way. In free agency, they had nearly as much money as any team in the league, which they used to sign players like Nahshon Wright, Joseph Ossai, and Demario Davis. They also swung trades for players like T'Vondre Sweat, Minkah Fitzpatrick, and Geno Smith.

The Jets still have holes on their roster, though, including at wide receiver.

Jets desperately need to add a wide receiver

New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson (5) completes a pass which he ran in for a touchdown, Sunday, October 5, 2025. | Kevin R. Wexler-NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Jets came into the offseason with the biggest holes on their roster being at quarterback and wide receiver. While they added Smith as a stopgap option under center, they haven't addressed wide receiver.

As a result, it seems like they're going to dive into the NFL draft to find a weapon to add alongside Garrett Wilson on their offense. If they can bring in the right player, their offense could look much better this year compared to how it looked last year.

CBS Sports' Garrett Podell recently put together a mock draft for the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft. With the No. 16 pick, Podell projected the Jets would bolster the roster hole at wide receiver by adding Arizona State wideout Jordyn Tyson to their offense.

Jordyn Tyson is the perfect NFL draft target for the Jets

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"Jordyn Tyson is arguably the most explosive receiver in this draft," Podell wrote. "His film shows him blowing by defenders and turning routine catches into big plays after the catch, but the concern is a nagging hamstring injury that is scaring away some teams picking higher. New York doesn't mind if he can't play right away given it is building for the future."

Tyson is seen as the No. 2 wide receiver in this draft class, though he's neck and neck with Carnell Tate in terms of talent. Tyson has struggled with injuries in the past, which has driven his draft stock down a bit.

Still, Tyson has all the ability in the world while standing at 6-foot-2. Even with his big frame, it's his ability to make defenders miss in space that stands out to scouts.

Adding Tyson next to Wilson would be exactly what the Jets need. This would make Smith's job at quarterback much easier. But more importantly, it will make the job of the Jets next franchise quarterback much easier.