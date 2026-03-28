Jets Land Star WR Prospect to Pair With Garrett Wilson in New NFL Mock Draft
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The New York Jets came into the offseason with a slew of holes all over their roster, but they had the right assets in place to upgrade their team in a big way. In free agency, they had nearly as much money as any team in the league, which they used to sign players like Nahshon Wright, Joseph Ossai, and Demario Davis. They also swung trades for players like T'Vondre Sweat, Minkah Fitzpatrick, and Geno Smith.
The Jets still have holes on their roster, though, including at wide receiver.
Jets desperately need to add a wide receiver
The Jets came into the offseason with the biggest holes on their roster being at quarterback and wide receiver. While they added Smith as a stopgap option under center, they haven't addressed wide receiver.
As a result, it seems like they're going to dive into the NFL draft to find a weapon to add alongside Garrett Wilson on their offense. If they can bring in the right player, their offense could look much better this year compared to how it looked last year.
CBS Sports' Garrett Podell recently put together a mock draft for the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft. With the No. 16 pick, Podell projected the Jets would bolster the roster hole at wide receiver by adding Arizona State wideout Jordyn Tyson to their offense.
Jordyn Tyson is the perfect NFL draft target for the Jets
"Jordyn Tyson is arguably the most explosive receiver in this draft," Podell wrote. "His film shows him blowing by defenders and turning routine catches into big plays after the catch, but the concern is a nagging hamstring injury that is scaring away some teams picking higher. New York doesn't mind if he can't play right away given it is building for the future."
Tyson is seen as the No. 2 wide receiver in this draft class, though he's neck and neck with Carnell Tate in terms of talent. Tyson has struggled with injuries in the past, which has driven his draft stock down a bit.
Still, Tyson has all the ability in the world while standing at 6-foot-2. Even with his big frame, it's his ability to make defenders miss in space that stands out to scouts.
Adding Tyson next to Wilson would be exactly what the Jets need. This would make Smith's job at quarterback much easier. But more importantly, it will make the job of the Jets next franchise quarterback much easier.
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Zach Pressnell has experience covering all major US sports at both the professional and collegiate levels. He’s produced content for FanSided, Blog Red Machine, The Game Haus, Bethany College Athletics and the Bethany College online newspaper. He graduated from Bethany College (WV) with a degree in Communications and Media Arts, specializing in Sports Journalism. Pressnell was also a four-year member of the baseball team where he earned himself All-PAC recognition as a pitcher (and a cool Tommy John surgery scar). Now, Pressnell specializes in NFL and MLB coverage for Sports Illustrated’s “On SI” network among others. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding "New York Jets On SI," please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@moreviewsmedia.com