Jets Linked to 10-Year Veteran QB With Frank Reich Ties

The New York Jets' quarterback room could very well end up looking completely different in 2026.

The position group has been discussed endlessly since the 2025 season came to an end. Justin Fields is up in the air for 2026, Tyrod Taylor is a pending free agent and Brady Cook shouldn't be the team's No. 1 or No. 2 signal-caller in 2026.

The offseason will officially begin on Sunday night after the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks face off in the Super Bowl. Once the game ends, it will be the offseason for everyone. Soon enough, we will start to see movement across the league and New York needs to address the position. The rumors and speculation have already started as well. On Saturday, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler mentioned Jacoby Brissett as a potential fit for New York while citing his experience with Frank Reich.

The Jets need to bring in a quarterback

Jan 4, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) throws downfield against the Los Angeles Rams during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

"In Arizona, my sense is that Kyler Murray staying with the Cardinals is still possible," Fowler wrote. "New coach Mike LaFleur is familiar with Murray's game. Nothing is decided as LaFleur sorts through staffing issues. Keeping Murray could prove the path of least resistance. If he stays, Jacoby Brissett would become a workable trade candidate. He's due a reasonable $4.88 million in base salary. He has friends in the league -- such as Falcons coach Kevin Stefanski and Jets offensive coordinator Frank Reich -- who could have interest in getting him."

Brissett is a 10-year veteran, is a Super Bowl champion, has played in the AFC East and has spent time with Reich. There isn't much of a better combination out there. Even if the Jets draft someone, they are going to need a veteran in the room — whether that is Brissett or retaining Taylor.

If the Cardinals end up making him available, he'd be cheap and you know what you're getting with him. He had 3,366 passing yards, 23 touchdowns and eight interceptions in 2025. That would be a positive step.

