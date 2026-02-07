Jets Get Bad News on Potential Target Mac Jones

The New York Jets surely are going to be one of the team's in the mix for at least one quarterback this offseason.

New York had Justin Fields, Tyrod Taylor and Brady Cook in 2025. Fields was benched, Cook struggled and now Taylor is heading to free agency. While this is the case, Taylor did make it clear that he would like to come back.

"Yeah, we spoke over our exit meeting," Taylor said when asked if he's spoken to the Jets about what's next. "I haven't had any conversations since then. Also, have been around this long enough to know that sometimes conversations in January change as the offseason goes. But, I'm sure at some point we'll connect here within the next few weeks.

The Jets need a quarterback

"Get through the Super Bowl and get through February. But looking forward to engaging in those talks. I would love to be back. I want to be a part of the change. I know we have a lot of special guys within that locker room. I've been a part of culture change ... throughout my career and I would love to be a part of a second one."

With the Jets clearly needing quarterbacks this offseason, one name that has been thrown around as an option is Mac Jones of the San Francisco 49ers.

The idea makes sense. The 49ers have Brock Purdy as the starter and Jones is a former first-round pick who showed that he can play when Purdy was hurt in 2025. While this is the case, The Athletic's Dianna Russini reported that the 49ers do not want to move Jones.

"For teams looking to swing a deal for 49ers backup QB Mac Jones, I’m told San Francisco is not looking to part with the 2021 first-rounder. Things and offers can change, but the 49ers’ preference is to keep their Brock Purdy-Jones tandem intact for 2026. Jones’ 5-3 record as a starter amid the team’s major injury struggles helped keep San Francisco afloat, and Kyle Shanahan loves what he has in the 27-year-old."

With Frank Reich as the team's offensive coordinator, having a pocket-passer like Jones arguably would be positive. But it sounds like the Jets will have to look elsewhere.

