Jets Linked To $13 Million Star RB To Replace Breece Hall

The New York Jets are in a tough spot as a franchise right now. They have some talent on both sides of the ball, but the team is stuck entering a bigger rebuild this offseason.

They have a lot of top draft picks, including two first round picks in the upcoming NFL Draft. As a result, the Jets could be looking to land a few of the top players in the draft.

But they're also set to lose a few players in free agency. Running back Breece Hall is the team's top free agent this offseason. Hall could be headed for a solid contract with a new team in the coming months, which will leave the Jets looking for a new running back to help take some of the load off their future quarterback.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Bleacher Report's Alex Kay recently linked the Jets to free agent running back Travis Etienne of the Jacksonville Jaguars as Hall lands in free agency this offseason.

Travis Etienne would be a huge addition for the Jets

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne Jr. (1) rushes for yards against Buffalo Bills cornerback Christian Benford (47) during the fourth quarter of an NFL football AFC Wild Card playoff matchup, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Bills defeated the Jaguars 27-24. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Etienne could be an ideal Hall replacement. The team has serious aspirations to finally snap the league's longest active playoff drought in 2026 and may not want to chance handing the backfield over to a less-proven back," Kay wrote. "Etienne is not only a similarly skilled player to Hall, but he's also a veteran who just helped lead a stunning year-over-year turnaround for a long-suffering franchise.

"After slogging through a miserable 2024 season in which he posted career-low marks while missing seven games with injury, Etienne returned with a vengeance this year and helped guide the Jaguars to just their third playoff appearance since the start of the 2008 season."

Etienne would be a huge addition for the Jets if they can't land a new deal with Hall. Hall should be their top priority at running back, but there's a chance he wants to head for a contender.

Etienne is young enough to sign with the Jets and be their running back of the future. He could continue to improve and integrate himself into the Jets future. It would take a decent amount of money to land Etienne, but the Jets have plenty of cap space this offseason.

More NFL: Shocking Jets Trade Idea Brings $212M Rival Quarterback To New York