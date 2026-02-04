Jets Linked to $180 Million Veteran QB After Frank Reich Hire

The New York Jets came into the offseason with a clear objective. They needed to revamp their offense in a big way.

On Wednesday, the Jets announced the hire of their new offensive coordinator Frank Reich. But they still don't have a starting quarterback.

The Justin Fields experiment was a disaster. Fields was one of the worst starting quarterbacks in the league, which resulted in him being benched halfway through the season. The Jets will likely cut ties with him in the coming weeks.

That leaves Reich and head coach Aaron Glenn looking for a new quarterback in New York. Unfortunately, there aren't many solid options on the market. The Jets will need to get creative to find their next signal caller.

Jets insider Zack Rosenblatt recently suggested the Jets could look to swing a trade for veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins of the Atlanta Falcons. Rosenblatt noted that Cousins and Reich had developed a personal relationship over the last few years.

Would a trade for Kirk Cousins fit the Jets?

Jan 4, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins (18) passes the ball against the New Orleans Saints during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

"If the Jets do target veteran QBs with ties to Frank Reich, I would not make any assumptions about Carson Wentz. Things ended very poorly for them in Indianapolis," Rosenblatt wrote in a post to Twitter/X on Wednesday. "The two QBs that make more sense Reich-wise: Jacoby Brissett. Colts QB for three years with Reich. Cardinals might be willing to trade him with a new staff coming in. Kirk Cousins. They've never worked together but they've built a friendship over the years, bonding over their faith."

A trade for Cousins is a tricky situation to dive into because of his age and the money attached to him.

Cousins is still a solid quarterback. He's not mobile at this point, but he can win games if needed. He would also be a solid veteran presence to have in the locker room to mentor a younger quarterback.

The Jets would need the Falcons to eat a majority of his salary for this idea to make sense. If that's the case and the deal is still a very affordable one, this could make some sense for Reich and the Jets.

