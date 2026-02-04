Jets Get Huge Update in Potential Malik Willis Free Agency Sweepstakes

The New York Jets desperately need a quarterback going into next season. They took a chance on Justin Fields in free agency last offseason, but it turned out to be a disastrous decision. Fields was one of the worst starting quarterbacks in the league before being benched halfway through the season.

Now they're likely to cut ties with the young quarterback as they look to find a new signal caller to take over their team. It's unlikely they'll find a star in the NFL draft, assuming Fernando Mendoza goes to the Las Vegas Raiders at pick No. 1. There's a chance the Jets find a quarterback down the board, but it's unlikely he'd be able to take over from day one.

In free agency, there are a few quality options for the Jets to pursue. The best option is likely Green Bay Packers quarterback Malik Willis. Willis has worked as a backup for the Packers for the last few seasons.

Packers expect to lose Malik Willis in free agency

Green Bay Packers quarterback Malik Willis (2) leaves the field after getting injured against the Baltimore Ravens in the fourth quarter during their football game Saturday, December 27, 2025, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Willis left the field under his own power and returned later in the quarter but did not play. | Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

On Wednesday, Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst acknowledged that he expects to lose Willis in free agency to a team that's willing to give him a chance to compete for a starting job. In Green Bay, Willis doesn't have a chance to start over Jordan Love unless Love is injured.

While this seems obvious, it's good news for the Jets that the Packers general manager is vocal about the fact that Willis will play in another uniform next season.

The Jets are the perfect landing spot for Willis. He's been excellent over the last two years in his limited time on the field. But the young quarterback is still a work in progress.

He's a raw talent, but he has enough talent that it's worth the risk, in the same way the Jets took a risk on Fields. Adding a dual threat talent like Willis would be good news for the Jets because they wouldn't need to change up their offensive scheme to fit the dynamic weapon.

Either way, this is a good update in the Jets' potential pursuit of Willis.

