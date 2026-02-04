Jets Hire 6-Year Veteran Head Coach as New York's New OC

The New York Jets were quite a disaster last season. Under the leadership of first year head coach Aaron Glenn, the Jets finished with one of the worst records in the league, landing the No. 2 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Justin Fields and the offense was consistently the biggest problem for the team. Fields was one of the worst starters in the league before being benched in favor of Tyrod Taylor. Still, the offense was a disaster.

After the season ended, the Jets opted to cut ties with both their offensive and defensive coordinators. They're expected to cut ties with Fields and other players as well.

But the Jets have been aggressive toward finding a new offensive coordinator before they could change their roster much at all. On Wednesday, they found their guy.

Frank Reich should improve the Jets offense in a big way

Nov 8, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick with Stanford Cardinal head coach Frank Reich after the game at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The Jets announced on Wednesday that they were hiring former NFL head coach Frank Reich as their next offensive coordinator. Coach Glenn was reportedly looking for a veteran play caller to take control of the offensive side of the ball, and he's seemingly found his guy.

Reich was the current senior advisor at Stanford. Last season, he was Stanford's interim head coach, but before that, he spent six years as a head coach in the NFL.

From 2018 to 2022, Reich coached the Indianapolis Colts. With the Colts, Reich put together multiple impressive campaigns, but never did any damage in the postseason. Despite consistently finishing above .500, he was fired after Week 9 in 2022. Reich was hired by the Carolina Panthers the next season, but it was a disaster.

With the Panthers, Reich would go 1-10 before being fired by Carolina.

Now he gets his chance to focus on the offensive side of the ball rather than all the responsibilities that come with being a head coach. In this new role, Reich should thrive. He played a crucial role in keeping the Colts afloat in the post-Andrew Luck era. Now he's going to be tasked with turning the Jets offense around.

