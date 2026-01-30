Jets Linked to $180 Million Veteran QB As Justin Fields' Replacement

The New York Jets desperately need to find a new quarterback after their failed Justin Fields experiment. Fields' time with the team was a disaster, so there's a good chance he's cut this offseason.

There aren't many options in the upcoming NFL draft. Dante Moore opted to return to college and Fernando Mendoza is expected to be selected at pick No. 1.

The Jets are going to be forced to be creative in order to find a new signal caller.

Sporting News' Jake Mozarsky linked the Jets to veteran Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins in a big offseason trade over the coming months.

Kirk Cousins could fit with Jets if the money is right

Jan 4, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins (18) passes the ball against the New Orleans Saints during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

"Once again, the Jets will be searching for a new quarterback in 2026. New York signed Justin Fields to a two-year, $30 million deal in 2025, but Fields was benched midway through the season in favor of Tyrod Taylor," Mozarsky wrote. "While the Jets were expected to take a quarterback with the No. 2 pick in the NFL Draft, Oregon's Dante Moore staying in school has made options shallow.

"Cousins can be an ideal fit for a New York team desperately trying to end the longest playoff drought in major sports. In 2018 — before they drafted Sam Darnold — the Jets were in a high bidding-war for Cousins, who was the highest-sought quarterback on the free agent market. They offered Cousins a three-year, $90 million deal; but, the quarterback used the Jets' offer as leverage to force the Vikings to increase their price."

Cousins still has some gas left in the tank, so it would be a clear upgrade for the Jets, but only if they can make the money work.

By no means should the Jets take on Cousins' entire remaining contract, but if the Falcons are willing to eat a chunk of it in order to unload the rest of the money to the Jets, it would make a lot of sense for both sides.

This would give the Falcons some cap space relief so they can continue building their roster around Michael Penix. It would also give the Jets a veteran bridge quarterback to keep them competitive this season.

