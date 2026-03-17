Jets Insider Completely Shuts Down Kirk Cousins Idea

The New York Jets entered the offseason looking to improve the quarterback room and did so by going out and acquiring Geno Smith from the Las Vegas Raiders.

Before the Jets landed Smith, though, there was plenty of chatter about other quarterback candidates. A few names that were out there linked to New York were Kyler Murray, Malik Willis, Derek Carr, Kirk Cousins and Carson Wentz, among many others. Essentially, every quarterback who could be available was floated as fit. Smith ended up being the guy, though. Arguably, the move was. for the best. New York acquired Smith and a seventh-round pick in exchange for a sixth-round pick. The Jets got a starting-caliber quarterback without having to pay much at all. New York will pay Smith just over $3 million in 2026.

On Monday, the Jets traded Justin Fields to the Kansas City Chiefs and now definitely need to go out and add at least a backup quarterback option. There are plenty of options still out there, but SNY's Connor Hughes completely shut down the idea of one signal-caller coming to town: Kirk Cousins.

Don't expect the Jets to sign Kirk Cousins

Jan 4, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins (18) passes the ball against the New Orleans Saints during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

"He doesn’t want to play for the Jets. He never has," Hughes wrote on X.

He doesn’t want to play for the Jets. He never has. — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) March 10, 2026

With Smith in town, the Jets don't really need to go out and make another splash. An easier option would be simply re-signing Tyrod Taylor to be the team's backup behind Smith. That would especially be positive if the Jets were to draft a quarterback as well. Taylor has been known as a good locker room guy throughout his career to this point.

Cousins had a weird run with the Atlanta Falcons, but did look solid when he replaced Michael Penix Jr. as the team's starter in 2025 after the young quarterback got hurt. Cousins was 5-3 as the Falcons' starter in 2025 and finished the season with 1,721 passing yards, 10 touchdowns and five interceptions in 10 total games played.

Cousins has been someone linked to New York numerous times over the years, but at 37 years old, that noise can really be put to rest. If Hughes is reporting that Cousins isn't interested in New York now, it's hard to believe he will ever join the franchise before hanging up his cleats and retiring.