Jets Predicted to Cut Ties With $40 Million QB After Disastrous Stint
The New York Jets took a big risk last offseason by signing free agent quarterback Justin Fields to a two-year, $40 million deal. Fields was seemingly the top quarterback option the Jets could add, but his time in New York was a disaster.
The Jets were never able to get much going with Fields under center. As a result, he was benched halfway through the season and it seems like the Jets are ready to move on with a new starter going forward.
CBS Sports' Joel Corry recently predicted the Jets would cut ties with Fields this offseason after signing him to a two-year deal with a $10 million buyout last offseason. At this point, this seems like the obvious move for the Jets.
Justin Fields is likely to be cut in the coming weeks
"The Jets signed Fields to a two-year, $40 million deal with $30 million fully guaranteed as an unrestricted free agent last March in the hopes that he would be more than a bridge quarterback," Corry wrote. "Fields' preseason struggles were dismissed instead of being seen as a warning sign after he played well against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the regular-season opener.
"It was downhill for the 2021 first-round pick after the Steelers game. Fields had a dubious distinction in a Week 6 loss to the Broncos. He was sacked nine times in producing a franchise-worst minus-10 net passing yards. Fields was benched nine games into the season."
At the time of signing this deal, it was seemingly agreed upon with the idea that the Jets could opt out after year one if Fields wasn't successful. Considering he played a game and registered -10 net passing yards, it's safe to say he wasn't successful.
The Jets will save a bit of money by cutting Fields this offseason. This move shouldn't come as a shock to any fans. It seems like it's only a matter of time before the decision becomes official.
Fields should be able to find a job as a backup with a different team in the league.
Zach Pressnell has experience covering all major US sports at both the professional and collegiate levels. He’s produced content for FanSided, Blog Red Machine, The Game Haus, Bethany College Athletics and the Bethany College online newspaper, He graduated from Bethany College (WV) with a degree in Communications and Media Arts, specializing in Sports Journalism. Pressnell was also a four-year member of the baseball team where he earned himself All-PAC recognition as a pitcher (and a cool Tommy John surgery scar). Now, Pressnell specializes in NFL and MLB coverage for Sports Illustrated’s “On SI” network among others. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding "New York Jets On SI," please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@wtfsports.org