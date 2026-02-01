Jets Predicted to Cut Ties With $40 Million QB After Disastrous Stint

The New York Jets took a big risk last offseason by signing free agent quarterback Justin Fields to a two-year, $40 million deal. Fields was seemingly the top quarterback option the Jets could add, but his time in New York was a disaster.

The Jets were never able to get much going with Fields under center. As a result, he was benched halfway through the season and it seems like the Jets are ready to move on with a new starter going forward.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

CBS Sports' Joel Corry recently predicted the Jets would cut ties with Fields this offseason after signing him to a two-year deal with a $10 million buyout last offseason. At this point, this seems like the obvious move for the Jets.

Justin Fields is likely to be cut in the coming weeks

Nov 23, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; New York Jets quarterback Justin Fields (7) looks on before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images | Peter Casey-Imagn Images

"The Jets signed Fields to a two-year, $40 million deal with $30 million fully guaranteed as an unrestricted free agent last March in the hopes that he would be more than a bridge quarterback," Corry wrote. "Fields' preseason struggles were dismissed instead of being seen as a warning sign after he played well against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the regular-season opener.

"It was downhill for the 2021 first-round pick after the Steelers game. Fields had a dubious distinction in a Week 6 loss to the Broncos. He was sacked nine times in producing a franchise-worst minus-10 net passing yards. Fields was benched nine games into the season."

At the time of signing this deal, it was seemingly agreed upon with the idea that the Jets could opt out after year one if Fields wasn't successful. Considering he played a game and registered -10 net passing yards, it's safe to say he wasn't successful.

The Jets will save a bit of money by cutting Fields this offseason. This move shouldn't come as a shock to any fans. It seems like it's only a matter of time before the decision becomes official.

Fields should be able to find a job as a backup with a different team in the league.

More NFL: Jets Predicted to Pair Garrett Wilson With 21-Year-Old Star Playmaker