Jets Projected to Poach $6 Million LB From Aaron Glenn's Old Team

The New York Jets are coming off a disastrous year, which means they're likely in the market to make changes.

They've already made major changes with the coaching staff. They revamped the entire unit and added new offensive and defensive coordinators to help turn the team in the right direction. But they're going to need to add some talented players in free agency and the NFL draft.

While all eyes are on the quarterback position, as they should be, the Jets could look to build up the rest of the roster first. This would help ease a young quarterback into the NFL with a loaded group of players around him.

FOX Sports' Greg Auman recently put together a list of the top 100 free agents of the offseason. Auman predicted the Jets would sign the No. 80-ranked player, Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone, to a deal this offseason. Anzalone was a staple in Aaron Glenn's defense while Glenn was coaching with the Lions.

Jets could replace Quincy Williams with Alex Anzalone

Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone celebrates a tackle against the Baltimore Ravens during the second half at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland, on Monday, Sept. 22, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Anzalone, 31, has had a productive five-year run in the middle of Detroit's defense, averaging 14 starts and 98 tackles per year," Auman wrote. "He's done it inexpensively, making $6 million a year on his last deal. Could his time with the Lions be up? Seems he could land with Aaron Glenn and the Jets if that is the case — Glenn was with him for four of those years in Detroit and arguably his best."

Anzalone's best years came when Glenn was leading the defense in Detroit, so it would be no shocker at all if the two wanted to reunite in New York.

The Jets are seemingly ready to lose All-Pro linebacker Quincy Williams this offseason. There might not be a better fit to replace Williams than Anzalone.

He shouldn't cost anything more than $8 million to $10 million per season, which is a steal given his production. The Jets can afford to make a move like that, especially as they look for their next franchise quarterback.

