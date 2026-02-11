Jets Linked to $8 Million Giants Free Agent to Bolster WR Room

The New York Jets need to be in the market to add talent this offseason, even if they might not be able to find their franchise quarterback.

They need to hit big in the NFL draft at picks No. 2 and No. 16. They also need to be willing to spend some money in free agency to bring in the talent to put a competitive team on the field. The Jets are ranked near the top of the league in cap space right now, which means they could make multiple big moves if they wanted to.

Connor Hughes of SNY recently linked the Jets to New York Giants star Wan'Dale Robinson and suggested they could target him in free agency after he put together a breakout year with the Giants.

Wan'Dale Robinson could fit perfectly alongside Garrett Wilson

"The Jets have Garrett Wilson. He is a star. Beyond him, though, the position lacks proven production," Hughes wrote. "Robinson is coming off a career season with the Giants, finishing with 92 receptions for 1,014 yards and four touchdowns. Adding him alongside a healthy Wilson — and potentially targeting a receiver such as Jordyn Tyson, Carnell Tate or Makai Lemon with a second first-round pick — would significantly reshape the outlook of the Jets’ receiving corps.

"There is a caveat. Robinson is primarily a slot receiver. Around the league, many evaluators believe Wilson is most effective inside, as well. If Reich shares that view, the Jets may prioritize a boundary receiver instead."

Robinson would be a huge addition next to Garrett Wilson. Both wide receivers have the talent to post 1,000 yard seasons, so pairing them together would give the team's next franchise quarterback a lot more talent to work with.

While Robinson is a slot receiver and Wilson works best from the inside, Wilson isn't limited to that spot. He's able to move all around the field on offense to fit the team best. It shouldn't be a problem to add a slot receiver to the offense unless Frank Reich is opposed to the idea of locking receivers in specific roles.

Either way, the Jets need to be targeting one of the better wide receivers in free agency.

