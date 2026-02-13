Jets Linked to Jaguars' 7-Year Veteran Playmaker in Free Agency

The New York Jets need to make some huge moves this offseason if they want to kick off their rebuild in the right way.

The biggest event of the offseason is clearly going to be the NFL draft. The Jets have two of the top 16 picks and three of the top 33 picks. They need to hit with these top picks to begin moving in the right direction.

But the Jets also need to be willing to spend some of their money in free agency. They have a lot of cap space this year.

Bleacher Report's Gary Davenport recently discussed Jacksonville Jaguars free agent safety Andrew Wingard as one of the more underrated free agents of the offseason. Davenport also linked the Jets to Wingard as one of the top potential landing spots this offseason.

Jets should take a chance on Andrew Wingard in free agency

Jacksonville Jaguars safety Andrew Wingard (42) walks off the field after the game of an NFL football AFC Wild Card playoff matchup, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Bills defeated the Jaguars 27-24. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Like all the veteran players on this list, Wingard isn't a star. But he's a physical safety who can hold his own against the pass who just held down the back end of the defense capably for a 13-win Jaguars team,"Davenport wrote. "Splash signings are great. But there are only so many elite names in each free agent class, and only so many teams have the salary cap space to be big spenders on the open market.

"Finding a solid starter who won't cost a lot is one of the keys to free agency, whether they are just filling a hole or two or revamping the roster. Those teams should take a look at Wingard."

Wingard is a solid playmaker to place in the backend of a team's defense. He has six interceptions across seven seasons in the NFL, but he's always around the ball, even if he's not intercepting the pass.

Adding him to the Jets defense would give them a sense of security they didn't have last year. It also wouldn't break the bank, which would allow the Jets to make big moves for other top free agents, too.

This fit makes a lot of sense, but the Jets would need to be willing to spend a bit of their money to land him.

