Jets Linked to Packers Star Free Agent WR to Bolster Roster

The New York Jets have struggled for the last few seasons, but there was seemingly a glimmer of hope coming into last year. They had first year head coach Aaron Glenn taking over the team. Justin Fields was brought in to start at quarterbacl. While Fields struggled with the Chicago Bears, there seemed to be some potential left in the tank.

But everything that could have gone wrong for the Jets did go wrong. They were one of the worst teams in the league, which landed them the No. 2 pick in the NFL Draft.

They're going to need a complete roster reset if they want to get to the playoffs. On offense, the team needs to find a quarterback, but it also needs to add multiple wide receivers to the roster. The wide receiver room was one of the worst units in football last season.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

CBS Sports' Zachary Pereles recently listed the Jets as a potential suitor for Green Bay Packers wide receiver Romeo Doubs. Though Pereles predicted Doubs would sign with the New Orleans Saints, the Jets were listed as one of the other top suitors for the breakout star.

Jets could be a dark horse suitor for Romero Doubs

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Romeo Doubs (87) catches a pass in front of Chicago Bears cornerback Nahshon Wright (26) during their wild-card playoff football game Saturday, January 10, 2026, at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois. Wm. Glasheen /USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin. | Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"The Saints have already determined that they'll move forward into 2026 with Tyler Shough as their quarterback, and in doing so, they should upgrade his surroundings," Pereles wrote. "Doubs would provide a strong No. 2 option opposite Chris Olave. Other suitors: Giants, Jets, 49ers"

Doubs could be the perfect addition for the Jets, especially if they're going to target Malik Willis in free agency, too.

Adding Doubs would give the team a true No. 2 wide receiver to play alongside Garrett Wilson. Adonai Mitchell would work as the wide receiver No. 3, which would finally form a respectable unit in New York.

Doubs is likely going to cost less than $20 million a season, which the Jets can certainly afford. This would set them up to add a franchise quarterback to the roster in 2027. Rather than having a quarterback step into a bad situation, adding Doubs would allow the Jets' next quarterback to have a chance of early success.

More NFL: Jets' Sauce Gardner Trade Could Net New York's Next Star WR