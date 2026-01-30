Jets Get Projected Asking Price in Dream Malik Willis Free Agency

The New York Jets need to find a new quarterback heading into next season more than anything. They took a risk on Justin Fields and it didn't pay off.

Now they're likely to cut ties with Fields and pursue a new signal caller this offseason. The NFL draft doesn't have too many options beyond Fernando Mendoza. The Jets could turn to the trade block for a name like Kyler Murray or Kirk Cousins. The options are very limited across the board.

Free agency will have a few names for the Jets to look over, too.

Green Bay Packers backup quarterback Malik Willis is potentially the top option for the Jets to pursue this offseason, but he might be more expensive than the Jets want to pay.

PFF recently projected Willis would sign a two-year, $40 million deal with $30 million guaranteed this offseason. This projection is the exact contract the Jets gave to Fields last offseason, which could be too similar for the Jets to want to give out again.

Malik Willis is the perfect free agent target for the Jets

Dec 27, 2025; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Malik Willis (2) breaks away from Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey (44) to score a touchdown in the second quarter at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Mandatory Credit: Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin | Dan Powers / USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Willis has logged just 547 career snaps, but he showed enough in his lone start this season to draw significant interest as a free agent," the site's uncredited author wrote. "While the sample size is limited, he has produced a 4.8% big-time throw rate against a 1.8% turnover-worthy play rate over his career to date."

Willis has thrived as a backup over the last year or two, but it's hard to imagine the Jets giving out an identical contract in a similar situation for Willis as they did with Fields a year ago. The similarities are too striking to take a risk like that.

If they could bring in Willis on a cheaper deal, it would make much more sense for the Jets. But with the quarterback market being as shallow as it is this offseason, Willis is likely going to get paid in a big way. The Jets might need to overspend to bring him in over the coming months. Only time will tell if it would be worth it.

