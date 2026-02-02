Predicting Jets First Blockbuster Move to Add Starting QB
In this story:
The New York Jets were one of the worst teams in the NFL last season and a lot of it fell on the disastrous quarterback room. They had Justin Fields, Tyrod Taylor, and Brady Cook in the quarterback room last year and it went horribly. None of the three showed the ability to lead the Jets to consistent wins.
As the offseason begins, the Jets are going to be looking for a new quarterback. Unfortunately, they don't have very many options. They didn't draft a top talent in last off-season's NFL draft, so there isn't an obvious answer already on the roster.
If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.
The upcoming NFL draft has a star quarterback, Fernando Mendoza, but he's expected to land with the Las Vegas Raiders at pick No. 1. The Jets could take a quarterback down the board, but it's unlikely they find a day one starter beyond Mendoza.
As a result, they'll need to turn to free agency to land their next starting quarterback.
Malik Willis would fit perfectly with the Jets
Prediction: Jets sign Malik Willis to two-year deal
The Jets need to go after free agent quarterback Malik Willis. Willis has been an excellent backup quarterback with the Green Bay Packers for the last few seasons.
A lot of times, teams feel helpless when their backup quarterback comes in. But Willis has been able to lead the Packers to wins and competitive games nearly every time out.
Being a backup quarterback is one of the toughest jobs in the sport. They don't get to work with the first team practically ever. They're never prepared like the rest of the team because that's not their job. Still, Willis has thrived in this role.
Elevating him back to a starter with the Jets would be the perfect move in the right direction. It would come with the same risk that the Fields deal did, but the Jets are much better positioned to select a franchise quarterback in next off season's NFL draft.
If Willis doesn't pan out, they'd be able to find a new quarterback. If he does well, the Jets could find their franchise starter for cheap in free agency.
More NFL: Jets-Bengals Blockbuster Makes Sense to Replace Trey Hendrickson
Zach Pressnell has experience covering all major US sports at both the professional and collegiate levels. He’s produced content for FanSided, Blog Red Machine, The Game Haus, Bethany College Athletics and the Bethany College online newspaper, He graduated from Bethany College (WV) with a degree in Communications and Media Arts, specializing in Sports Journalism. Pressnell was also a four-year member of the baseball team where he earned himself All-PAC recognition as a pitcher (and a cool Tommy John surgery scar). Now, Pressnell specializes in NFL and MLB coverage for Sports Illustrated’s “On SI” network among others. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding "New York Jets On SI," please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@wtfsports.org