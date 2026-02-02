Predicting Jets First Blockbuster Move to Add Starting QB

The New York Jets were one of the worst teams in the NFL last season and a lot of it fell on the disastrous quarterback room. They had Justin Fields, Tyrod Taylor, and Brady Cook in the quarterback room last year and it went horribly. None of the three showed the ability to lead the Jets to consistent wins.

As the offseason begins, the Jets are going to be looking for a new quarterback. Unfortunately, they don't have very many options. They didn't draft a top talent in last off-season's NFL draft, so there isn't an obvious answer already on the roster.

The upcoming NFL draft has a star quarterback, Fernando Mendoza, but he's expected to land with the Las Vegas Raiders at pick No. 1. The Jets could take a quarterback down the board, but it's unlikely they find a day one starter beyond Mendoza.

As a result, they'll need to turn to free agency to land their next starting quarterback.

Malik Willis would fit perfectly with the Jets

Green Bay Packers quarterback Malik Willis (2) throws during the third quarter of their game against the Baltimore Ravens Saturday, December 27, 2025 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. | Mark Hoffman / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Prediction: Jets sign Malik Willis to two-year deal

The Jets need to go after free agent quarterback Malik Willis. Willis has been an excellent backup quarterback with the Green Bay Packers for the last few seasons.

A lot of times, teams feel helpless when their backup quarterback comes in. But Willis has been able to lead the Packers to wins and competitive games nearly every time out.

Being a backup quarterback is one of the toughest jobs in the sport. They don't get to work with the first team practically ever. They're never prepared like the rest of the team because that's not their job. Still, Willis has thrived in this role.

Elevating him back to a starter with the Jets would be the perfect move in the right direction. It would come with the same risk that the Fields deal did, but the Jets are much better positioned to select a franchise quarterback in next off season's NFL draft.

If Willis doesn't pan out, they'd be able to find a new quarterback. If he does well, the Jets could find their franchise starter for cheap in free agency.

