Jets Linked to Projected $26 Million Linebacker

The New York Jets clerly need to add some more firepower on the defensive side of the ball.

New York had one of the worst overall defenses in the National Football League in 2025. It's why the team fired Steve Wilks as the team's defensive coordinator before the season came to an end. New York specifically struggled against the run and allowed the fourth-most rushing yards per game at 139.5 yards per game.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

There are a lot of changes the team needs to make this and fortunately, the team will have plenty of salary cap space to work with. Over The Cap has the Jets projected to have just over $66 million in salary cap space right now. That number should rise as well as the team restructures deals or moves on from guys. New York needs to be in the market for more firepower on defense and Pro Football Focus floated an intriguing option: Devin Bush Jr.

The Jets should be looking to add defensive firepower

Dec 28, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns linebacker Devin Bush (30) reacts after Pittsburgh Steelers miss a field goal in the third quarter at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

"New York Jets: LB Devin Bush," Pro Football Focus' Bradley Locker wrote. "PFF Free Agent Rank: No. 8. The Jets’ escape from purgatory didn’t get off to an auspicious start under Aaron Glenn, with most of the team’s staff not being retained. The good news for New York is that general manager Darren Mougey has both the No. 2 overall pick and over $66 million in cap space, which could enable the team to sign a stud.

"Bush has played like one of the premier linebackers in the NFL since 2024 with an 88.9 overall PFF grade as well as a 90.6 PFF run-defense grade. More specifically, his 80.4 PFF coverage grade from last year would aid a defense whose linebackers posted the fourth-worst coverage grade. Glenn had a centerpiece linebacker in Jack Campbell in Detroit, and he could attract another in the 27-year-old Bush this spring."

Bush isn't projected to break the bank. Spotrac currently has his market value projected to be just over $26 million over three years. For a player who is just 27 years old and is coming off a season with three interceptions, eight passes defended, one fumble recovery, two sacks, and 125 total tackles, that sounds like a steal. Especially because he's the No. 8 overall free agent in the class, per PFF.

It's no secret that the Jets have targeted players under 30 years old under Aaron Glenn and Darren Mougey over the last year. Bush fits the age of players the team has targeted and would add high-end linebacker play. With Quincy Williams heading to free agency, it's going to be important to look at the linebacker spot anyway. Bush should be in consideration.

More NFL: Jets Facing Questions About Justin Fields’ Future