New York Jets Mock Draft: 3 Round Projection For 2026 NFL Draft

The New York Jets swung a few big trades at the trade deadline last year to bring in a lot of draft capital. As a result, it seems like they're primarily going to focus on building their roster through the NFL Draft.

The Jets have two first round picks and two second round picks this offseason. It would be huge for the franchise if they can hit a home run with two, three, or four of these selections.

With the offseason heating up, I decided to take over the Jets by using PFF's mock draft simulator to put together my own take on how the first three rounds of the NFL Draft could look. Here are the results:

Round 1, Pick 2: Ohio State EDGE Arvell Reese

Dec 31, 2025; Arlington, TX, USA; Miami Hurricanes quarterback Carson Beck (11) moves the ball while defended by Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Arvell Reese (8) in the fourth quarter during the 2025 Cotton Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

With Fernando Mendoza expected to go to the Raiders at pick No. 1, Ohio State edge rusher Arvell Reese is the perfect option for the Jets at No. 2.

Reese is an incredibly gifted athlete with a high motor. He makes plays that no other player in college football could make. There's some bust potential at the next level considering how heavily he relies on his incredible physical traits, but the Jets should take the risk on Reese. He has superstar potential.

Round 1, Pick 16: Ohio State DL Kayden McDonald

While the Jets could go Ty Simpson or Denzel Boston with this pick, going after Ohio State defensive lineman Kayden McDonald makes more sense.

McDonald is one of the best defensive linemen in the draft. Pairing him alongside his college teammate in Reese would upgrade the Jets' front seven in a huge way. McDonald is an incredible run defender and is almost never out of his assigned gap. His physical traits make him a high floor, high ceiling prospect.

Round 2, Pick 33: Alabama QB Ty Simpson

Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Ty Simpson (15) throws the ball against Indiana Hoosiers defensive lineman Mario Landino (97) on Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026, during the 112th annual Rose Bowl game in Pasadena. Indiana Hoosiers defeated Alabama Crimson Tide, 38-3. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While it feels like a reach to select Simpson in the middle of Round 1, it would make a lot of sense to take a flier on him at the top of Round 2.

The Jets don't have a quarterback, and Simpson is the consensus No. 2 quarterback in the draft class. He has the arm talent, but there are some question marks with his ability to diagnose NFL defenses. Still, he's talented enough to be worth the pick in the second round.

Round 2, Pick 44: Indiana WR Elijah Sarratt

The Jets need a wide receiver to pair alongside Garrett Wilson. While a player like Boston, Jordyn Tyson, or Carnell Tate would be better, landing Sarratt in the second round would work, too.

Sarratt is a physical monster, which makes him a beast in the red zone. He led college football with 15 touchdowns last season. Adding him alongside Wilson would give the Jets two distinctly different wide receivers for their next quarterback to utilize.

