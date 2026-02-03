Jets Linked to Young Edge Rusher With Generational Potential

The New York Jets opted to trade two of their best players at the trade deadline last season in an attempt to lean into a rebuild. They traded Sauce Gardner to the Indianapolis Colts and were able to land multiple first round picks. They also traded Quinnen Williams to the Dallas Cowboys in exchange for a few top draft picks.

The Jets were one of the worst teams in the league, so they landed a top draft pick in the upcoming NFL draft. With the current state of their team, they need to hit big with their top draft selection. They're unlikely to find a quarterback at pick No. 2, assuming Fernando Mendoza lands with the Las Vegas Raiders at pick No. 1. Still, there should be good talent on the board for the Jets.

PFF's Trevor Sikkema recently put together a mock draft for the 2026 NFL Draft. With the No. 2 pick in the NFL draft, Sikkema predicted the Jets would pass on Arvell Reese and David Bailey in favor of selecting Miami edge rusher Rueben Bain Jr.

Jets could draft Rueben Bain Jr. at pick No. 2

"Bain is my top edge rusher prospect. He is so good that I believe he should be the Jets' choice at No. 2, despite the team's more pressing needs," Sikkema wrote. "Bain earned an elite 92.4 PFF pass-rush grade against true pass sets in 2025, and he chipped in an 86.2 PFF run-defense grade, too."

Each NFL draft typically produces a few players with All-Pro talent. The Jets need to make sure they land one of these stars at the top of the draft to make such a poor season worth it.

Bain has the chance to be a generational talent if he can stay healthy. Injuries have typically held him back, but when he's on the field, he's a force. His speed and agility are rare for a player of his size and stature.

The Jets need to land a defensive star, and Bain might be the safest pick. Bailey and Reese could have a bit more potential, but Bain is a budding superstar. If he can stay healthy and reach his potential, the Jets will hit big if they draft him.

