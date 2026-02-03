Jets Face Bigger Problems Than Just Quarterback

The New York Jets have a few significant — and obvious — holes to fill this offseason.

First and foremost, the quarterback position needs to be sorted out. You could have weapons all across the offense, but if the play calling isn't great or if the quarterback doesn't get the ball to the playmakers, it doesn't matter. Look at the Philadelphia Eagles, for example, they have a great quarterback but fired their offensive coordinator because the offense wasn't utilizing its weapons and quarterback correctly. The Jets moved on from Tanner Engstrand and benched Justin Fields throughout the season.

New York is in the process of hiring a new offensive coordinator, but the team also needs to figure out a plan forward at the game's most important position. From there, the Jets need to add some firepower to the defense, especially after trading Sauce Gardner and Quinnen Williams away. New York also needs another high-end receiver.

Arguably, quarterback is the most important hole for the team. But NFL.com's Kevin Patra made the case for fixing the defense as the move the team needs to make this offseason.

"Revamp the defense," Patra wrote. "The quarterback quandary will continue to be an issue in New York, which holds the No. 2 overall pick, with no obvious answer. The defense, however, is a mess with holes at every level.

"After trading ﻿﻿﻿Quinnen Williams﻿﻿﻿ and ﻿﻿﻿Sauce Gardner﻿﻿﻿, the Jets have the ammo to add pieces to a defense that ranked 30th in EPA per play allowed (0.09) in 2025. A pass rusher, interior aid, a corner and safety help should all be on the Jets' menu this offseason. With a large chunk of cap space and 10 draft picks, Gang Green must throw some weight at fixing a collapsing defense."

He's not wrong by any means that defense is a problem. This is a team that didn't record an interception in 2025 and finished with the second-fewest sacks in the league at 26. With Williams and Gardner out there too, that only increases the need for an infusion of talent.

With the No. 2 pick in the 2026 National Football League Draft, the Jets easily could add a big-name prospect to help in linebacker Arvell Reese or edge rusher Rueben Bain Jr. From there, the team will need to add a corner. A few options who will be available in free agency are Alontae Taylor, Greg Newsome and Tariq Woolen, among others.

Even if the Jets land Reese or Bain, they will need at least one more high-end pass rusher too. Someone like a Joey Bosa, Trey Hendrickson or Odafe Oweh, who are pending free agents.

The defense clearly was a problem, but it won't be the team's only one this offseason.

