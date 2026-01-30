Jets Defensive Rebuild Could Start With 9.5-Sack Edge

The New York Jets have plenty of holes to fill on the defensive side of the ball. Well, technically, both sides of the ball after going 3-14 in 2025.

For defense specifically, it will be under a microscope this offseason in large part because Sauce Gardner and Quinnen Williams were traded away. Both are superstar-level players. The Jets got good returns for both from the Indianapolis Colts and Dallas Cowboys and freed up salary cap space in the process. But now, they need to find a way to utilize the resources to build a better defense for 2026.

Pro Football Focus' Ryan Smith shared a column highlighting each team's "biggest need" with a solution, either in free agency or the 2026 National Football League Draft. For the Jets, Smith pitched University of Miami edge Rueben Bain Jr.

The Jets have holes on defense

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr. (4) defends against Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) during the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"New York Jets," Smith wrote. "Biggest Need: Defensive playmakers. Target: EDGE Rueben Bain Jr., Miami (FL). Trading away cornerback Sauce Gardner and defensive tackle Quinnen Williams in-season made it clear that the Jets are in full rebuild mode heading into 2026. Not surprisingly, they were one of the league’s worst defenses following those deals, ranking 31st in EPA allowed per play (0.139), and were the only team in NFL history to finish a season without an interception.

"New York likely finds itself in a 'best player available' situation with the No. 2 overall pick in the draft, which could lead them to Miami's Rueben Bain Jr. Bain’s 83 pressures in 2025 were tied for the most ever in a season in the PFF college era (since 2014)."

If the Jets were to land Bain, it would very likely have to be with the No. 2 pick in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft. ESPN has Bain projected as the No. 6 overall prospect in the 2026 NFL Draft class and the fourth-overall defensive player behind linebacker Arvell Reese, edge David Bailey and safety Caleb Downs. Bain arguably is the pure pass rusher in the draft class. He had 9 1/2 sacks in 2025 and 20 1/2 sacks overall across the last three seasons.

If the Jets were to roll with Bain, that would be a sign that they are looking for a clear-cut edge rusher. For someone like Reese, who has been linked to New York, picking him would give the defense a hybrid linebacker who does a bit of everything.

Both would be good options. It just depends on what the Jets prioritize. Arguably, Reese is the best fit overall at No. 2, but if the Jets want a pure pass rusher, Bain is the guy.

