Jets Insider Expects Blockbuster Kyler Murray Trade

The New York Jets aren't in a good spot right now. They have one of the worst offenses in the league, largely because their quarterback position is a disaster. They signed Justin Fields to a two-year deal with an opt out clause last offseason and it turned out to be a disaster.

Fields was horrible for the first half of the season before being benched down the stretch. The expectation is the Jets will cut ties with him at some point this offseason, but the Jets still have a problem. They don't have a quarterback.

The Jets might be able to find their franchise quarterback this offseason, but it's going to be more difficult than many think. They're unlikely to land one worth starting on day one in the NFL Draft, assuming Fernando Mendoza goes to the Las Vegas Raiders at pick No. 1. The Jets will likely need to find their franchise quarterback on the trade block if they're going to find him this offseason.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Jets insider Connor Hughes of SNY recently reported that he expects the Jets to land a trade for Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray this offseason. Murray is seemingly the best quarterback option on the market right now.

Jets are the perfect landing spot for Cardinals QB Kyler Murray

Dec 7, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) on the side line against the Los Angeles Rams during the second half at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"The way things have changed for the Jets this offseason...it's making me think Kyler [Murray] is going to happen. It feels like they're going to want a splash," Hughes said.

Murray is the perfect option for the Jets. He fits a very similar profile to Fields, but he has a much higher floor. The Jets wouldn't need to shift their entire offensive to fit Murray's style. It would fit Murray's running game in the same way it fit Fields' way of doing business.

It would be fairly expensive to trade for Murray, likely costing a second-round pick, but the Jets have plenty of draft capital to deal from. They have five first round picks over the next two years, as well as a slew of second round picks.

If the Jets could land Murray, they would fast track their rebuild by quite a bit.

More NFL: Why New York Jets' Future Is Much Brighter Than You Think