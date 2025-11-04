Jets Make Correct Call With Garrett Wilson
The New York Jets have had crazy day, but fortunately, it sounds like superstar wide receiver Garrett Wilson will not be a part of the exodus before the trade deadline passes.
The NFL trade deadline typically isn't as crazy as the MLB or the NBA counterparts. But, this year clearly was different. New York traded away not only one superstar, but two. The Jets came out of nowhere to send Sauce Gardner to the Indianapolis Colts and followed up by trading Quinnen Williams to the Dallas Cowboys. The Jets got back significant draft capital across these two deals (three first-round picks and a second-round pick), but now their defense is going to be hurting the rest of the way.
Fortunately, the Jets aren't making the same sort of move for the offense. SNY's Connor Hughes reported that he spoke to a team that called the Jets about Wilson and that they got shut down.
"Spoke to a team that called the Jets recently about WR Garrett Wilson. With Sauce Gardner dealt, feeling around the NFL is anyone can be had," Hughes said. " Not the case with Wilson. Conversations did not progress. He's untouchable."
NFL insider Jordan Schultz also confirmed that Wilson will not be getting traded.
The Jets made the right call with Garrett Wilson
"Teams have called," Schultz said. "Jets are not interested in trading WR Garrett Wilson, per sources."
This is the right call. When Wilson is healthy, he has the talent to be a top-10 wide receiver in football. It is extremely difficult to find a guy like that and the Jets already inked him to a long-term contract extension as well. The same argument could've been made for Gardner as well. Unless something was going on behind the scenes, it arguably would've made more sense to build around him and Wilson into the future.
But, that deal already is in the past. The fact that Wilson didn't get moved as well is for the best. New York got some significant draft capital back and if they had traded Wilson, would've just entered the 2026 draft trying to find another guy like him. They already have him. They made the right call shutting down those calls.
Only time will tell with the Gardner and Williams deals, but it's clear that Wilson now squarely is the guy to build around in New York.
