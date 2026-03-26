Jets Met With Star Ohio State LB Ahead of 2026 NFL Draft

The New York Jets hold the No. 2, No. 16, No. 33, and No. 44 picks in the first two rounds of the upcoming NFL Draft. They have plenty of opportunities to continue building out their roster over the coming months, but they certainly need to hit a home run with their top draft selections.

While they're reportedly eyeing Arvell Reese or David Bailey with the No. 2 pick, they're still going to look into some of the other top draft prospects just in case. This week, one of the best defensive prospects in the draft class confirmed that he's already met with the Jets.

Jets met with Sonny Styles ahead of NFL draft

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Ohio State linebacker Sonny Styles (LB25) runs the 40-yards dash during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

On a recent episode of the Up and Adams Show with Kay Adams, Ohio State linebacker Sonny Styles confirmed that he's already had a visit with the Jets.

Styles is the top linebacker in the draft class and it's not particularly close. He's a freak athlete with incredible instincts. He didn't miss a tackle for a bulk of the year and provided some of the best film at the linebacker position over the last few years. He's rarely out of his assignment and often helps his teammates stay in their position, too. His freakish athleticism has helped elevate him into the top 10 of the draft class. For the Jets, this would be a huge addition.

But Styles doesn't fit them at pick No. 2 or pick No. 16. The Jets may have to get creative to land him.

Jets may have to trade up if they want to land Sonny Styles

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; New York Jets general manager Darren Mougey speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Styles almost certainly wouldn't make sense at pick No. 2. He almost certainly won't be on the board at pick No. 16.

But if the Jets like him enough, they could explore the idea of trading up for him. They could even explore the idea of trading back from pick No. 2 if they aren't in love with Reese or Bailey after the interview process ahead of the draft. A trade back to pick No. 4 or pick No. 5 could land them some solid draft capital while also securing Styles.

If Styles falls beyond pick five or six, the Jets could use their No. 16 pick as well as a slew of other draft capital to move back into the top 10. This could make a lot of sense, depending on how far Styles falls. Either way, it's good for the Jets to meet with the best players in the draft class.