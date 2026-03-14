Post Free Agency Mock Draft: Jets Add Superstar Edge Rusher to Defense

The New York Jets came into free agency with a lot of holes on their roster and a lot of money to spend. As a result, the front office didn't disappoint in the slightest.

The Jets kicked off their offseason with a trade for T'Vondre Sweat from the Tennessee Titans. A while late, they added Minkah Fitzpatrick in a very affordable deal with the Miami Dolphins. Then, they took to free agency to add players like Demario Davis, Joseph Ossai, Nahshon Wright, Dane Belton, and plenty of others. The Jets also swung a trade for Geno Smith to fill the hole at quarterback.

The defense looks like a completely new unit at this point. But they still have the chance to add to the unit in the upcoming NFL draft, where the Jets hold four picks in the first 44 selections.

CBS Sports' Josh Edwards recently put together a mock draft for the first three rounds of the 2026 NFL Draft after the beginning stages of free agency. There are still some moves that could shake up the NFL draft, but Edwards projected the Jets would use the No. 2 pick in the draft to select Ohio State edge rusher Arvell Reese to help bolster their defense.

Jets can't go wrong with Arvell Reese in the NFL draft

Dec 31, 2025; Arlington, TX, USA; Miami Hurricanes quarterback Carson Beck (11) moves the ball while defended by Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Arvell Reese (8) in the fourth quarter during the 2025 Cotton Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

"I have gone back and forth on how the Jets may perceive this selection," Edwards wrote. "Would Aaron Glenn want a player viewed more as a finished product (David Bailey) or one with potentially more upside (Arvell Reese)? Some of the signings in free agency take the pressure off Reese contributing immediately, which makes the upside play easier to justify."

Reese is the perfect linebacker to add to Aaron Glenn's defense. Glenn has been vocal about the idea of using multiple fronts and multiple schemes with his new defense. Reese can fill any gap needed in the front seven, aside from being a nose tackle.

He has the size and strength to play on the defensive line. His best fit is as an edge rusher, where he excelled at Ohio State. But he also has the speed, pursuit, and coverage abilities to play in zone coverage and in space. Reese was excellent as a quarterback spy, too.

The decision is seemingly down to Reese or David Bailey. The Jets can't go wrong, but it seems like Reese is the better selection for their defense.