Jets Next Franchise Quarterback Could Be Emerging Before Their Eyes

The New York Jets are headed for a huge rebuild in the coming future. They seemingly kickstarted this rebuild by trading Sauce Gardner and Quinnen Williams at the trade deadline. These two trades netted the Jets a haul of draft capital in return.

The Jets are likely going to use one of their first round picks over the next two years on a franchise quarterback. The Justin Fields experiment was a disaster for the Jets. He didn't show much hope as a starter in New York and it seems like the Jets will move on from him at the end of the season.

Ryan Wilson of CBS Sports recently put together a mock draft for the 2026 NFL Draft. In this mock draft, Wilson projected the Jets would use the No. 7 pick to select Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson. In this mock draft, quarterbacks Fernando Mendoza and Dante Moore had already been selected by the time the Jets were on the clock at No. 7.

Ty Simpson could be a huge addition for the Jets

Nov 29, 2025; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson (15) throws a pass at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Alabama defeated Auburn 27-20. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News | Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Simpson is a big-armed pocket passer who plays with composure and outstanding mental processing both before and after the snap," Wilson wrote. "He plays with an aggressive confidence and excels at navigating muddy pockets, throwing accurately on short and intermediate routes, and ripping tight-window throws with anticipation -- though he has been historically inconsistent on deep balls. Simpson is athletic enough to buy time with his legs to extend plays and move the sticks. "

The Jets snuck a win in Week 13 and it dropped them in the draft order, which could be a nightmare in the long run.

The Jets don't need to use their top draft pick on a quarterback, as they have five first round selections over the next two years. But if they're in love with Simpson as a prospect, they could take a shot on him in the top 10.

Simpson has very impressive arm talent and enough athleticism to extend the play in the pocket. He's not the rushing threat that Fields is, but he's a very talented thrower. The Jets could be the perfect landing spot if he finishes the season strong.

