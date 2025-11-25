Jets Next Star Wide Receiver Quietly Emerging Before Our Eyes

The New York Jets came into the season with decent expectations. After cutting ties with Aaron Rodgers, they added Justin Fields to be their franchise quarterback. But Fields was horrific for most of the season before being benched for Tyrod Taylor.

The Jets' wide receiver core, aside from Garrett Wilson, has been bad all season, too. The offense hasn't been given much of a chance because of how bad the wide receiver core has been. With Wilson out for the time being, the Jets added a pair of wide receivers in a few trade deadline deals. The playmakers they added might not be superstars like Wilson, but they're upgrades over Isaiah Williams and Allen Lazard.

Bleacher Report's Alex Kay recently highlighted Jets wide receiver John Metchie III as a potential fantasy football star down the stretch this year. Metchie was added in one of the Jets' trade deadline deals.

John Metchie III is seemingly a star in the making for the Jets

Nov 23, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; New York Jets wide reciever John Metchie III (3) runs after making a catch as Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey (44) defends during the second quarter at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images | Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images

"Metchie is quickly becoming a focal point for Gang Green's passing attack," Kay wrote. "After posting a 3/45/1 line that made him an intriguing waiver-wire pickup heading into Week 12, the talented but oft-unavailable receiver broke out on Sunday with six catches for 65 yards and a second consecutive touchdown.

"Metchie now has back-to-back top-20 finishes for the first time in his career and should only continue to trend upward with New York desperately needing playmaking help during Garrett Wilson's absence."

Metchie has suffered a lot of setbacks in his time in the NFL. But with the Jets, he's healthy and back on the field. As a result, he's receiving a lot more playing time than he has in the past. With Wilson out, Metchie is seemingly the top target on the roster.

Taylor throws the ball more often and better than Fields, so Metchie is likely going to get a lot more attention down the stretch. If the Jets offense can get going a bit, Metchie could be a solid option in the red zone, too. Either way, he's seemingly emerging into a star before our eyes.

