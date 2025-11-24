Jets Might Have Justin Fields' Successor Already In Their Sights

The New York Jets are near the bottom of the league this year and they're not showing too many signs of life. Their offense has been near the bottom of the league all season and quarterback Justin Fields didn't make it an entire season before being benched. The team's defense has been off and on for the entire year, but it's the offense that's more concerning.

Fields was signed with the idea that he could be the Jets' next franchise quarterback. He's still young and incredibly talented, but he's struggled a lot this year. The Jets should have benched him weeks ago, but they've finally bit the bullet and opted to move in a different direction. As a result, they'll likely be looking for his successor in the offseason.

USA Today's Ayrton Ostly recently put together a mock draft for the 2026 NFL Draft. In this mock draft, Ostly predicted the Jets would use the No. 4 pick in the first round to select Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson as Fields' successor in New York.

Jets could be the perfect fit for Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson

Nov 22, 2025; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson (15) throws to Alabama wide receiver Isaiah Horton (1) during the game with Eastern Illinois at Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-Imagn Images | Gary Cosby Jr.-Imagn Images

"New York has more high-end draft capital than any other team in the league over the next two seasons," Ostly wrote. "They also have two building blocks on the offensive line that should make things easier for a rookie quarterback. Simpson's rise in 2025 stems from his stellar play in his first season as a starter. He offers an impressive mix of pocket awareness, accuracy, arm strength, timing and mobility to extend plays."

The Jets could be the perfect landing spot for Simpson.

There aren't loads of impressive quarterbacks in the upcoming draft class, but the Jets need to fill the hole under center desperately enough that using a top five pick on Simpson would make sense.

Simpson has some of the best arm talent in the upcoming class. His mobility isn't game breaking, but it's enough to make a difference in the pocket.

The Jets need to make a big move in the offseason and landing Simpson would be a solid step in the right direction.

