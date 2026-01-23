Jets Tabbed 'Worst Landing Spot' For $212 Million First Round QB
In this story:
The New York Jets desperately need to add to their quarterback room ahead of next season. They took a shot on Justin Fields, but it missed horribly. As a result, they're likely going to cut ties with him and pursue a new signal caller.
There are a few options on the market for the Jets to look into, but multiple outlets have suggested the idea of trading for rival quarterback Tua Tagovailoa of the Miami Dolphins. Tagovailoa was one of the worst starting quarterbacks in the league and he's attached to a massive contract. The Jets would likely be able to bring in additional draft capital by taking on Tagovailoa's contract.
Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox recently called the Jets the worst possible landing spot for Tagovailoa, despite the quiet rumblings that he could fit in New York.
Jets-Tua Tagovailoa idea would be a disaster for both sides
"Tagovailoa should avoid jumping right into another starting job unless it's clearly a better situation than the one he had in Miami this past season," Knox wrote. "The Jets and Browns would both qualify as downgrades, for reasons we've already mentioned, and New York would be particularly problematic for Tagovailoa.
"Joining a former division rival would be difficult enough because fans won't be quick to embrace a player they used to jeer. Tagovailoa would also face the challenge of ending the Jets' ongoing parade of quarterback futility—while simultaneously trying to reinvigorate his own NFL stock."
It makes practically no sense for the Jets to take a chance on Tagovailoa. He's been disastrous over the last few seasons, and the Jets have gotten a firsthand look at his poor play. They don't need another quarterback who's struggling to stay in a starting role. They need a younger signal caller with a spark.
For Tagovailoa, it would be a disaster to end up in New York. The Jets haven't been able to develop quarterbacks or turn their careers around. It would seemingly be the end of Tagovailoa's time as a starter if he landed with the Jets for too long.
