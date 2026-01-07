Jets Next Steps After Brutal 2025 Season

The New York Jets were ice-cold to end the 2025 National Football League regular season, to say the least.

New York lost its final five games, each by at least 23 points or more. The Jets rolled with undrafted rookie quarterback Brady Cook for the final four games of the regular season and things didn't work out. The same could be said about Justin Fields and Tyrod Taylor. Overall, it just wasn't the Jets' year. The offseason has started for New York. On Monday, a handful of the members of the Jets spoke to the media. On Tuesday, Jets head coach Aaron Glenn and general manager Darren Mougey spoke to the media about a wide range of topics, including the quarterback position and Breece Hall's future with the team.

It's just the first of the offseason. So far, it has been full of interviews. What's next? ESPN's Rich Cimini shared some insight.

The Jets are just kicking things off

"A snapshot of the Jets' post-mortem this week: Monday: Mougey and Glenn conducted player exit interviews, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.," Cimini wrote. "Today: More exit interviews in the AM. Afternoon: Mougey meeting with the scouting staff to evaluate the roster, position by position, stacking players.

"(Wednesday): Mougey and Glenn meet with the coaching staff to evaluate the roster. Position coaches will speak in detail about each player. Thursday: Mougey and Glenn will meet privately to discuss the roster, off-season planning and off-season goals. (Glenn also evaluating his staff throughout the week, meaning changes are possible)."

It's going to be a long few months for the franchise. As Cimini noted, keep an eye on the staff in the coming days. Last offseason, the Jets kicked things off by bringing in Glenn and Mougey, plus the coaching staff. Then, they started diving in on the roster starting with the veterans who weren't coming back. Then, rumors started popping up about guys the team could target, like Fields. There's a lot of work to do and this is just the beginning.

