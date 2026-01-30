Jets' Next Superstar Addition is Glaringly Obvious

The New York Jets are one of the worst teams in the league right now, but they seem like they have a bright future if they can figure out the quarterback position.

They have plenty of draft capital to boost their roster over the next few years because of the trades that sent Quinnen Williams to the Dallas Cowboys and Sauce Gardner to the Indianapolis Colts.

But there aren't any quarterbacks worth taking with the Jets' top first round pick this offseason. The Jets hold the No. 2 pick in the upcoming NFL draft and Fernando Mendoza is expected to land with the Las Vegas Raiders at pick No. 1. As a result, the Jets will need to pivot to a different prospect.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

The Athletic's Nick Baumgardner and Scott Dochterman recently put together a mock draft for the 2026 NFL Draft. With the No. 2 overall pick, they projected the Jets would select Ohio State edge rusher Arvell Reese. Baumgardner and Dochterman joined the long list of analysts to project Reese to the Jets at pick No. 2.

Arvell Reese is the clear selection at pick No. 2 for the Jets

Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Arvell Reese (8) tackles Michigan Wolverines running back Bryson Kuzdzal (24) during the NCAA football game at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Mich. on Nov. 29, 2025. Ohio State won 27-9. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"If a chance to select a quarterback presents itself later in the first round, New York should be ready," Baumgardner and Dochterman wrote. "But the Jets need so much and can start here by taking the best player available. Reese has traits that are awfully reminiscent of what we’ve seen from Micah Parsons."

Reese has the potential to be the best player in the entire draft class. He's a rare mix of speed and strength while being one of the bigger defensive players in the draft class. His physical traits give him superstar potential at a glance.

During the first half of the season Reese looked like the best defensive player in college football, but he slowed down as the season went on. He was used as an off the ball linebacker and a quarterback spy for a chunk of the year, but in the NFL, he's likely going to mainly be used as an edge rusher. Still, his ability to drop into coverage and make plays would be valuable to the Jets' defense.

More NFL: Jets' Breece Hall Perfectly Lined Up For New 4-Year, $50 Million Deal

