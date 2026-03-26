Jets NFL Draft Plan May Take Wild Turn With Latest QB Buzz

The Jets have two first round picks in the upcoming NFL draft. They're likely going to select a star edge rusher with the No. 2 pick in the draft, but it's unclear where they will look to upgrade with the No. 16 pick.

The Jets could be looking to upgrade the wide receiver room, the defense, or the quarterback position.

Bleacher Report's Moe Moton recently suggested the Jets were one of the best landing spots for Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson, citing the multiple picks in the first round as a big reason why. Simpson's draft stock has been trending up over the last few weeks.

Ty Simpson's draft stock trending in the Jets direction

March 25, 2026; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; Quarterback Ty Simpson waits to throw during Pro Day in the Hank Crisp Indoor Practice Facility at the University of Alabama. | Gary Cosby Jr. / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"This offseason, the New York Jets reunited with Geno Smith, acquiring him from the Las Vegas Raiders," Moton wrote. "The Raiders will pay $16.2 million of his $19.5 million salary this year. General manager Darren Mougey can roll the dice on a young signal-caller while his team starts a low-cost veteran placeholder.

"Equipped with two first-rounders, the Jets can take the best prospect available with the No. 2 overall pick and then take Simpson at 16. Gang Green could come out of Day 1 with arguably the best defensive player in the class and its future starting quarterback, which would be a strong haul. Although Smith would likely start this year, he's 34 and will try to rebound from his worst statistical season as a starter since his first stint with the Jets. If the 13-year veteran continues in a downward spiral, Simpson could see the field by the end of the 2026 campaign in New York."

Simpson has gained a bit of steam after ESPN's Dan Orlovsky went to bat for him, calling him the best quarterback prospect in the draft class, which is a lot of praise considering the universal opinion on Fernando Mendoza.

Still, the Jets will likely have the chance to draft him at pick No. 16 if they'd like. It seems unlikely that he goes in the first 15 picks. There's even a chance he's on the board at pick No. 33 when the Jets select to kick off the second round.

Simpson could work as the backup for Geno Smith for a year before he takes over as the starter in 2027. This would give him more time to grow and develop while the Jets continue building out their roster. It could be the perfect situation if the Jets trust him as a prospect.