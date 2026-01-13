Jets Sign Three, Including Ex-Chiefs WR Mac Dalena

The New York Jets had a busy day on Monday.

Reports surfaced early on Monday that the Jets signed former Cleveland Browns and New England Patriots quarterback Bailey Zappe to a futures deal. When the Jets officially announced the deal on Monday, they also announced that wide receiver Mac Dalena and kicker Lenny Krieg have also been signed to Reserve/Future contracts.

"The Jets have signed three players to Reserve/Future contracts," the team announced. "WR Mac Dalena. Mac Dalena (5-11, 180) initially signed last spring with the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent. The Fresno State product was waived prior to the start of the season. He had a brief stint with the Seahawks' practice squad in November. Dalena was a first-team All-Mountain West selection in 2024, leading his team with 64 catches for 1,065 yards and 8 TDs.

Aug 9, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mac Dalena (84) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"K Lenny Krieg. Lenny Krieg (6-2, 214), who was born in Germany, spent the 2025 season on the Atlanta Falcons' practice squad as part of the International Pathway Program. Krieg has previously played for the Berlin Adler of the German Football League and the Stuttgart Surge of the European League of Football. QB Bailey Zappe. Bailey Zappe (6-1, 215) was initially selected by the New England Patriots in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft. Zappe, who played collegiately for Houston Baptist and Western Kentucky, appeared in 14 games (8 starts) for the Patriots from 2022-23, throwing for 2,053 yards with 11 TDs and 12 INTs."

Dalena had 1,065 receiving yards for Fresno State in 2024 before entering the National Football League as an undrafted free agent. A move like this doesn't move the needle right now, but it's a depth move for the offseason. You can never have too much depth, especially on cheap, future deals.

If Nick Folk wants to continue his career in 2026, he will be the guy at kicker. He went 28-of-29 on field goals in 2025 but is 41 years old. Getting a potential replacement right now in Krieg on a future deal is a start just in case Folk hangs his cleats up.

