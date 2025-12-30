Cowboys RB Pitched As 'Ideal' Replacement For Jets' Breece Hall

The New York Jets arguably have one of the best running backs in the National Football League in Breece Hall.

The 24-year-old has stepped up this season for the Jets despite a difficult season overall and endless trade rumors. Hall has stayed the course and has 1,065 rushing yards with one game left to go before he is expected to enter free agency.

New York arguably shouldn't let him go. The Jets have the franchise tag and plenty of cash at their disposal. There's no reason to let him go. If the Jets were to lose Hall, though, who could be a good option? On Tuesday, Bleacher Report's Alex Kay pitched "ideal" landing spots for the top pending free agent running backs.

The Jets have questions at running back

Dec 28, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets running back Breece Hall (20) runs the ball against New England Patriots linebacker K'Lavon Chaisson (44) during the second quarter of the game at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Kay floated Hall as a top pick for the Houston Texans and in response listed the Jets as the "ideal" fit for Dallas Cowboys running back Javonte Williams.

"The Dallas Cowboys unearthed a diamond in the rough this offseason when they signed Williams to a budget one-year, $3 million deal," Kay wrote. "The signing hardly moved the needle during the offseason, but it quickly became clear that Williams was one of the best value pickups of the 2025 signing period. Despite being available for all 17 games and starting 11 of them for a Denver Broncos offense that was desperate for playmakers in the backfield, Williams only mustered a meager 513 yards and four scores on 139 totes last year—a 3.7 yards per carry average that was only 0.1 better than the pedestrian mark he put up in 2023.

"Joining the Cowboys reinvigorated Williams, who went on to post a career-best 1,201 yards and 11 touchdowns on 252 carries in 2025...The New York Jets make plenty of sense as a landing spot for the five-year veteran. Gang Green will likely be in the market for a Breece Hall replacement this spring and could replicate a good chunk of their star's production at a cheaper cost via Williams. Ideal Landing Spot: New York Jets. Projected Contract: Three years, $20 million."

If Hall were to leave, Williams would be a solid target. He's just 25 years old and is having the best season of his career with 1,201 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns. In 2024, he had 513 yards. In 2023, he had 774 yards. In 2022, he had 204 yards in just five games. In 2021, he had 903 yards as a rookie.

Arguably, Hall would be the best bet. But Williams would be a great fallback.

