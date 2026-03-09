Jets' Path to QB Reunion More Clear Than Ever After Dolphins' Malik Willis Move

Every move on the free-agent quarterback market impacts the New York Jets this year, and an important domino quickly fell on Monday.

According to multiple reports, including one from Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Miami Dolphins agreed to sign former Green Bay Packers quarterback Malik Willis to a three-year, $67.5 million deal on Monday.

The Jets never seemed like a realistic destination for Willis, and on Sunday, Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic reported that he was expected to be "too expensive" for their liking. But there was still an important potential development to take away from the deal from a New York perspective.

Jets' path to Geno Smith more clear as of Monday afternoon

Earlier on Monday, Connor Hughes of SNY reported that the Dolphins were thought to be the preferred destination for former Jets quarterback Geno Smith, a Miami native who was cut at the end of last week by the Las Vegas Raiders.

Needless to say, Miami won't be going hard after Smith now, and if the Jets view him as their best remaining option as a bridge quarterback, there may not be too many other competitors on the market.

Will Smith have other suitors competing for his attention now that Miami is off the board? The Atlanta Falcons, Minnesota Vikings, and Arizona Cardinals are some of the other teams most involved in the QB market, but there hasn't been a lot of scuttlebutt about Smith being a fit for any of them.

Smith was a second-round pick for the Jets in 2013 and he spent the first four seasons of his career in New York, posting a 12-18 record. He resurfaced as a starter for the Seattle Seahawks in 2022 and made two Pro Bowls in the next three years, but after heading to the Raiders last offseason in a trade, he struggled mightily.

Monday could bring the answer as to whether Smith's NFL journey will come full-circle with a return to the Jets, as New York will certainly have a new starter this year.