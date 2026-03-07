Jets 'Definitely' in Play for Geno Smith Reunion

One New York Jets familiar face is available at the game's most important position.

Free agency is going to kick off on Monday and in preparation, the Las Vegas Raiders opted to release veteran quarterback Geno Smith, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

"ESPN sources: the Raiders are releasing last season’s starting quarterback Geno Smith, barring a trade before the start of the new league year," Schefter wrote. "By releasing Smith, the Raiders will open up $8M in salary cap space while taking on $18.5M in dead money."

Before the Raiders moved on from Smith, there were already rumors that the Jets could be in the mix to reunite with him this offseason in some capacity. On Friday morning, SNY's Connor Hughes posted on X and noted that Smith is someone to "watch" along with Carson Wentz.

In the aftermath of Smith getting cut, The Athletic's Zack Rosenblatt shared on X that the Jets will be "involved" in Smith's market.

Should the Jets reunite?

"Geno Smith will be a free agent," Smith wrote. "The Jets will be involved."

Rosenblatt is one of the most plugged-in Jets insiders out there. In a column breaking down all of the various quarterbacks who will be available, Rosenblatt noted that a reunion is "definitely" in play.

"Geno Smith, Raiders: This would be a fun reunion — and the possibility becomes real if (or when) the Raiders wind up releasing him, as he carries a $26.5 million salary," Rosenblatt wrote. "Because of offset language, whatever he signs for with his next team would be subtracted from what the Raiders owe him — so he’ll almost certainly sign for a minimum salary.

"When Smith does hit the open market, he’ll have interest from teams other than the Jets — the Vikings, for example, if they’re unable to land Murray — but a reunion with the team that drafted him is definitely in play."

Jets fans will remember Smith well. He was a second-round pick by the Jets in 2013 and spent four seasons with the franchise through the 2016 campaign. After he left, he developed into a Pro Bowler. Now, he's heading to the open market and a reunion would do a lot of good for New York.