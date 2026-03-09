Jets' QB Plans Could Be Thrown Off By Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa Cut: Insider

The New York Jets and Miami Dolphins are orbiting each other closely on Monday, and not just because of their big trade.

New York acquired five-time Pro Bowl safety Minkah Fitzpatrick in a surprise trade with Miami on Monday morning. But Fitzpatrick was the second-biggest name the Dolphins dumped behind quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who they swallowed a $99 million dead cap hit to kick to the curb.

The Jets and Dolphins aren't just division rivals now -- they're rivals in the free-agent quarterback market, where multiple downtrodden teams are often gunning for the same signal-caller. And one insider hinted that Miami showing up on the market could mess with New York's plans.

Will Dolphins snap up a top Jets target?

Dec 28, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) looks to throw in the third quarter against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

According to Connor Hughes of SNY, the Dolphins are former Jets quarterback and current Jets target Geno Smith's preferred destination. Hughes reported that Miami prefers Green Bay Packers backup Malik Willis, but a potential scenario in which the Arizona Cardinals swoop in on Willis could diminish the Jets' odds of landing Smith over the Dolphins.

"One thing to watch on the Geno Smith pursuit: Malik Willis," Hughes wrote. "The Dolphins want Willis. If the Cardinals can steal him, MIA has Geno Smith among their list of contingency plans."

"Sources indicate Smith’s preferred destination is Miami, where he’s from. Could muddy waters."

Hughes went on to note that it was unlikely Smith would refuse to come to the Jets if they were his best option, gave him the best offer, etc. But if the 35-year-old is indeed the "favorite" to become New York's next QB, which Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic declared on Sunday, then the Dolphins could be in prime position to pull off an upset.

Monday could be the day the Jets' quarterback mystery, which began months ago when it was clear Justin Fields wouldn't last two years as the team's starter, finally gets solved. The legal tampering period opens at 12 p.m. ET, and from that point forward, Smith's market could shake out any second.