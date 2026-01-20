Jets Linked to Breakout Star QB After Dante Moore Decision

The New Yrok Jets took a risk by cutting Aaron Rodgers and signing Justin Fields last offseason. This risk certainly didn't pay off, as Fields' time in New York was disastrous. The Jets will likely cut ties with the former Chicago Bears first round pick in the coming weeks.

Cutting Rodgers was a good decision, though.

At this point, the Jets need to find a new quarterback this winter, and it won't be Oregon's Dante Moore. Moore announced that he would return to Oregon for another season, which puts him out of contention for the Jets at pick No. 2.

Daniel Chavkin of The Sporting News listed breakout Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss as a potential option for the Jets this offseason. Chambliss is projected to be a mid to late round pick in the upcoming NFL draft.

Jets could take a flier on Trinidad Chambliss in the NFL Draft

Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss (6) celebrates a play during the CFP Fiesta Bowl against Miami at the State Farm Stadium, in Glendale, Ariz., on Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026. | Lauren Witte/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"The Jets hold two picks in the second round, including the first pick of the round, making it possible they select a quarterback on the second day of the draft," Chavkin wrote. "Chambliss was the hot name during the College Football Playoff, leading Ole Miss to two playoff wins and an appearance in the final four.

"Chambliss' issues revolve around his size and age. The quarterback will be 24 during his rookie season and is listed at just 6-foot-1, which is a little smaller than NFL teams typically like their quarterbacks to be. His electric college ability may not necessarily translate to the NFL, but New York may take the chance nonetheless."

Chambliss is the perfect low-risk, high-reward option for the Jets.

He's a very talented quarterback with the potential to develop into a starter in the NFL. There are some clear issues with his game, which is why he's projected to go in Round 2 or later in the upcoming draft.

The Jets shouldn't target Chambliss as their franchise quarterback. But they could select him in the fourth or fifth round and use him as a project signal caller. Pair this with a signing of a veteran quarterback and the Jets could have a better quarterback room next year than they did this season.

