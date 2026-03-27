Jets Predicted to Land Star LB Prospect as NFL Draft Draws Closer

The New York Jets are heading into NFL draft season with all the tools and assets to have a big draft haul.

They have four picks in the first 44 selections, including the No. 2 and No. 16 picks in the first round.

While the Jets have a lot of holes left on their team, they need to key in on certain players, not positions, with the top draft capital. For the No. 2 pick, it seems like the Jets have already narrowed their search down to a pair of edge rushers.

Jets seemingly down to either Arvell Reese or David Bailey at pick No. 2

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Texas Tech defensive lineman David Bailey (DL31) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Assuming Fernando Mendoza goes No. 1 overall to the Las Vegas Raiders, the Jets are seemingly keying in on Ohio State's Arvell Reese or Texas Tech's David Bailey.

Both edge rushers are expected to be impact players right away. Both were stars in college last year. Both would fit the Jets' defense.

It's simply going to come down to which prospect the Jets like more, and which prospect head coach Aaron Glenn believes fits the team the best.

CBS Sports' Garrett Podell recently put together a mock draft for the first round of the NFL draft. With the No. 2 pick, Podell projected the Jets would select Reese over Bailey, with Bailey landing at pick No. 4 to the Tennessee Titans.

Arvell Reese fits the Jets defense better than David Bailey

From left, Ohio State Buckeyes defensive tackle Tywone Malone, linebacker Arvell Reese and defensive tackle Kayden McDonald work out during Pro Day for NFL scouts at the Woody Hayes Athletics Center on March 25, 2026. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"The Jets completely reconfigured their defense with a litany of moves, including trading for defensive tackle T'Vondre Sweat from the Titans and five-time Pro Bowl safety Minkah Fitzpatrick from the Dolphins," Podell wrote. "They also signed Pro Bowl cornerback Nahshon Wright to a one-year deal. Adding the explosive Arvell Reese to beef up their pass rush could be exactly what's needed to apply enough pressure to help generate the Jets' first defensive interception since the 2024 season."

Reese is the more versatile player, so it feels like he's going to fit the Jets defense a bit better.

Glenn is seemingly looking to use multiple fronts for his defense next season. Reese's ability to play coverage and off the ball would allow Glenn to drop him in coverage in disguised looks. Bailey doesn't share that same ability.

Reese is a freak athlete who's still raw as a pass rusher. Considering he was dominant as an edge rusher, while only getting a select number of reps at the position last season, the Jets can't go wrong with him at pick No. 2.