Jets Predicted to Land Talented WR After Free Agency Spending Spree

The New York Jets desperately need to upgrade their wide receiver room alongside star pass catcher Garrett Wilson. If they can't find any more weapons, newly added quarterback Geno Smith is going to struggle tremendously this year.

But the Jets haven't taken a shot on a talented wide receiver in free agency, as of Friday. It doesn't seem like they're going to add one unless they opt to do so late in free agency or in a potential trade.

The most likely scenario sees the Jets targeting a wide receiver or two in the NFL draft.

They're unlikely to take one at pick No. 2. The Jets will more than likely ended up with either Arvell Reese or David Bailey at this selection. That means the Jets could use the No. 16 pick, acquired in the Sauce Gardner trade, to bolster the wide receiver room.

Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz of USA Today recently put together a mock draft for the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft. With the No. 16 pick in the first round, Middlehurst-Schwartz projected the Jets would select Arizona State wide receiver Jordyn Tyson to help bolster the depleted wide receiver room.

Jets should pounce on the idea of adding Jordyn Tyson

Arizona State quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) celebrates his touchdown run with teammate Jordyn Tyson (0) against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe on Sept. 7, 2024. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Similar to the Jets' predicament at edge rusher, the wide receiver hole is one best filled via an early draft pick rather than a costly veteran," Middlehurst-Schwartz wrote. "Though Tyson's extensive injury history could loom over him come April, the 6-2, 203-pounder clears the bar in a variety of categories for a top-flight wide receiver."

The Jets have been linked to Makai Lemon and Tyson at this pick, but honestly, it's likely going to come down to which of them is available. It's unlikely they're both available. There's a chance neither is available, which is the nightmare scenario for New York.

But if Tyson is on the board, he's the perfect addition alongside Wilson.

Tyson is the big bodied weapon the Jets need to pair well with their offense. Smith isn't a bad quarterback at this stage of his career, so adding weapons around him with the ability to win the contested catch like Tyson could turn the Jets offense around. He was able to bring in 18 touchdowns over the last two years, which should clear up some of the red zone issues they've had in the past.