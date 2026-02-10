Jets Predicted to Pair Frank Reich With Super Bowl Champion QB

The New York Jets are a disaster right now and a lot of their issues stem around the quarterback position.

After a failed Justin Fields experiment, the Jets need to find a veteran option who can right the ship for the time being. There aren't very many solid options available right now, so the Jets may have to get creative. Either way, they need to explore every possible option over the coming months.

Bleacher Report's Moe Moton recently predicted the Jets would add Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett in an offseason trade to be their next quarterback. Brissett played under newly signed Jets offensive coordinator Frank Reich with the Indianapolis Colts.

Jacoby Brissett would solve the Jets biggest issue at QB

Jan 4, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Arizona Cardinals tight end Josiah Deguara (45) reacts with quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) after a touchdown catch against the Los Angeles Rams during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

"In 2019, Reich lost Andrew Luck, who retired weeks before the season began, thrusting Jacoby Brissett into the starting role for the Indianapolis Colts. He threw for 2,942 yards, 18 touchdowns and six interceptions with a 60.9 percent completion rate in 15 starts," Moton wrote. "Seven years later, a Reich-Brissett reunion does not inspire much excitement, but it is a high-floor pairing for a Jets squad that needs stability and a pulse on offense.

"As the fill-in starter for Kyler Murray this past season, Brissett threw for 3,366 yards, 23 touchdowns and eight interceptions with a 64.9 percent completion rate. He may be available via trade if the Arizona Cardinals' new coaching staff shakes up the roster. Brissett only has one year left on his current deal."

Adding Brissett to the roster would work for a few reasons. First of all, it would give young wide receivers like Adonai Mitchell and John Metchie a chance to develop with a quarterback who can move the ball up and down the field.

Secondly, even if the Jets add a young quarterback, Brissett could work as the bridge quarterback until the younger signal caller is ready to take over at the NFL level.

He's not very expensive and he has a proven track record. Bringing him in wouldn't turn the Jets into Super Bowl contenders, but it would give them a chance to win a few games rather than struggling each week.

