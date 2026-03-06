Jets Insider Hints New York Won't Land Coveted Franchise QB

The New York Jets desperately need to find a franchise quarterback over the next few months if they want to begin their rebuild in the right direction.

There are a lot of options on the table for the Jets, but none of them jump out as stars. The only option on the market who could elevate the Jets to a serious contender within a year or two is seemingly Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray, but even then, there's some risk to it. Murray has struggled a bit over the last few years and would need the perfect situation to see his career take off.

Jets insider Connor Hughes recently reported the Jets were unlikely to land Murray this offseason because he's expected to land with the Minnesota Vikings instead. That would turn the Jets away from a potential franchise quarterback and onto a slew of veterans.

Jets unlikely to land Kyler Murray this offseason

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray watches his team from the sidelines as they play the San Francisco 49ers at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Nov. 16, 2025. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"The Jets might not target just one quarterback in free agency. Belief from agents who met with them at the NFL Combine is that they prefer to add two -- if they can. It's similar to what the Giants did a year ago (Russell Wilson, Jameis Winston)," Hughes wrote in a post to Twitter/X. "Kyler Murray was discussed, but he is expected to sign with the Vikings, per sources. No Kirk Cousins, but watch Geno Smith & Carson Wentz. There is interest there. Jacoby Brissett, too, if Cardinals can be convinced to part. Was told that's 'doubtful,' with Jimmy Garoppolo expected to stay in LA. JG signing with the Cardinals would change that."

Murray was a good option because he's expected to sign on a team-friendly deal and his run-first style would fit the offense that the Jets were running last season. With Frank Reich coming in as the offensive coordinator, things are likely to change, but the Jets still have a stout offensive line and a good running back.

Either way, it doesn't seem like he's going to come to New York.

As a result, the Jets could be forced to turn to veteran quarterbacks on the market if they want a bridge quarterback to bridge the gap between now and a franchise quarterback in 2027 or 2028. Considering the Jets have three first round picks next year, they will likely land their franchise guy next offseason.