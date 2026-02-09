Chiefs Linked To $9 Million Jets Star in Free Agency

The New York Jets are in a tough spot as a franchise right now. They have one of the worst rosters in the league with no franchise quarterback in sight.

To make matters worse, the Jets are set to lose their top running back, Breece Hall, in free agency.

The Jets will likely need to give Hall over $10 million or $12 million per season to keep him in New York. At this point, it doesn't seem like the most likely outcome.

Jesse Newell of The Athletic recently suggested the Kansas City Chiefs could target Hall in free agency this winter. The Chiefs were one of the teams closely linked to Hall in a potential trade at the trade deadline

Chiefs make a lot of sense as a landing spot for Breece Hall

Dec 28, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets running back Breece Hall (20) on the field before the game against the New England Patriots at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

"If that’s the case, the Chiefs should have one glaring, no-question goal on the first day of free agency in March: sign a starting-caliber running back," Newell wrote. "The good news? K.C. will have plenty of options to sift through in a strong running back market.

"Breece Hall, Javonte Williams, Rico Dowdle, Travis Etienne and Kenneth Walker III are only a few of the names set to be available come March. And given Reid’s recent acknowledgment that the Chiefs need their running game to be more explosive in 2026, landing one of these players early would be a wise use of funds to help address one of the team’s most significant roster weaknesses."

The Chiefs make a lot of sense for Hall. They don't have a superstar running back on the roster and could look to make a splash in free agency.

Adding a dynamic playmaker like Hall would make it much easier for Patrick Mahomes to return from his knee injury without a hiccup. The Chiefs wouldn't need to heavily rely on Mahomes right away, as they would have a star in the backfield next to him.

Still, the Jets have a lot of cap space. If they want Hall, they should be able to retain him. Only time will tell if they believe he's worth $12 million a season.

