Jets Predicted to Replace Justin Fields With Intriguing Young QB

The New York Jets are in a desperate situation with their quarterback room right now.

They took a shot on Justin Fields last offseason, and it hasn't paid off. While the Jets haven't cut ties with Fields to this point, they're going to need to find a new signal caller before the season begins.

ESPN's Seth Walder recently put together a list of starting quarterback projections for every team in the NFL. For the Jets, Walder predicted they'd acquire New Orleans Saints starting quarterback Spencer Rattler as their new starting quarterback.

Spencer Rattler is the perfect short term QB solution for the Jets

Oct 26, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Spencer Rattler (2) throws downfield during the first quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

"The Jets were the hardest team for me to predict in this exercise. There are so many feasible candidates. New York certainly could be a landing place for a non-Mendoza rookie quarterback, and it would make sense for the Jets to be in the Willis sweepstakes," Walder wrote. "If they want a stable veteran, perhaps the Jets would look at Cousins or Derek Carr, though neither would be the necessary long-term solution. Or New York could contemplate a few trade candidates, with Mac Jones, Tanner McKee and Rattler among them.

Rattler feels like the perfect fit.

There aren't any franchise quarterback options available for the Jets to pursue unless you're counting Ty Simpson, Tua Tagovailoa, or Kyler Murray as franchise quarterbacks.

Given the fact there's no franchise options, the Jets should take a chance on a short-term bridge quarterback with a high ceiling. It would be a similar move to adding Fields, but much cheaper.

The Jets could acquire Rattler for a late round pick. Worst case scenario, he plays poorly and shows that he's not a startign caliber quarterback in the NFL. At that rate, the Jets land a top three pick in the 2027 NFL Draft and select their new franchise quarterback. Best case scenario, Rattler breaks out and emerges as a franchise option himself. Albeit, it's much more likely he struggles than succeeds, but given his age and the flashes of potential he's shown, there's a chance he plays well under Frank Reich.