Ex-Jets GM Says Kirk Cousins Can Revive Career in New York

When the New York Jets open the 2026 National Football League season, who will be under center for the franchise?

At this point, it's anyone's guess. Justin Fields is still under contract, although it seems unlikely that the franchise will turn back to him as the team's starter after publicly benching him during the 2025 season. Now, Frank Reich could see things differently. He wasn't the team's offensive coordinator in 2025, but is now. He's had success with pocket-passers throughout his career, but we'll see. Nothing can be ruled out.

A handful of veteran options have been linked to the franchise as well. ESPN's Rich Cimini recently floated Malik Willis, Kirk Cousins, Kyler Murray and Jacoby Brissett as names to watch for the franchise.

The Jets have a hole at quarterback

Jan 4, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins (18) passes the ball against the New Orleans Saints during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Of this group, the Jets fanbase should have their eyes on Cousins specifically. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that Cousins is expected to be released by the Atlanta Falcons before the start of the new league year in March. Former Jets general manager Mike Tannenbaum went on ESPN's "First Take" and said that he believes that the Jets are a landing spot that makes a lot of sense for Cousins.

"I think he’s somebody that even at 38 years old, another year off of an Achilles injury, and believe it or not, a place where I think it makes a lot of sense is the New York Jets,” Tannenbaum said.

That's not all, though. Tannenbaum went as far as to say that he believes that Cousins could "resurrect" his career by joining the Jets for the 2026 season.

“I’m not saying they’re going to the Super Bowl with Kirk Cousins,” Tannenbaum said. “I think Kirk Cousins could resurrect his career and be productive for the Jets, given the fact that they have a really good offensive line and young skilled players.”

Tannenbaum is someone with plenty of connections to the Jets. He was the team's general manager for a time. But that's not all. He's a founder of "The 33rd Team." They actually assisted the Jets last offseason in their search for a new head coach and general manager. His words hold weight. If he thinks that the Jets are a good landing spot for Cousins, there's a chance there's weight behind that.

