Jets Predicted to Steal 4-Year Veteran From Panthers in Free Agency

The New York Jets are rebuilding right now, but that doesn't mean they shouldn't be aggressive this offseason. In fact, they have so much available cap space that they could afford to be quite aggressive.

The biggest story of their offseason seems bound to be the NFL draft, with the Jets holding two of the top 16 picks and 3 of the top 33 picks. But they could still make quite a splash in free agency, especially considering they have players like Breece Hall and Quincy Williams on the market.

Besides their own players, the Jets could target an interior offensive lineman to help build out their unit up front.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

FOX Sports' Greg Auman recently put together a list of the top 100 free agents of the offseason. Auman predicted the Jets would sign his No. 41 ranked free agent, Cade Mays of the Carolina Panthers, to a sizable contract this offseason.

Jets should take a shot on Cade Mays in free agency

Sep 21, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers center Cade Mays (64) with offensive tackle Ikem Ekwonu (79) on the sidelines in the fourth quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

"Mays, 26, settled in with 12 starts in 2025, after totaling 15 in his first three years in Carolina," Auman wrote. "The Panthers are already heavily invested at guard, so if his market gets as high as some are projecting — $10-12 million a year — then Carolina might reset with a rookie at center and focus their limited cap space elsewhere. This year's center class in free agency has a lot of good-not-great options, so finding the right match in that middle-tier financial range will be important."

Mays would be quite an upgrade for the Jets. He was solid during his stint with the Panthers, but they might not have the money to retain him.

As a result, a team like the Jets, who need to build a young offensive line for their eventual quarterback of the future, could take a shot on Mays.

New York already has two franchise offensive tackles. Their interior offensive line has been decent, but not great. Adding Mays would give them an upgrade but it wouldn't break the bank. It's the best of both worlds for the Jets.

More NFL: Justin Fields Headlines List of 2 Top Jets Trade Candidates